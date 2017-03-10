Bastian Open To Island Luck Moving Into Banking Sector

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

ISLAND Luck CEO Sebas Bastian suggested yesterday that he is open to the idea of having his company enter the business of providing banking services to customers.

“Obviously, from an enterprise perspective…we may be looking to fill any gaps that we deem makes good commercial sense for us,” he told reporters.

His statement came in response to a question about providing banking services in Family Islands where easy access to such services is often non-existent.



Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), for instance, recently announced its closure of four branches, including two on Bimini and Spanish Wells - the only two banks on those islands.

Residents of those islands now face the extra cost and inconvenience of leaving their islands to access a physical branch location.

Asked if his company could fill the void, Mr Bastian said: “One thing I can assure you is that the current governor of the Central Bank is in my opinion a very progressive thinker. He gets where banking is going. He understands that banking is going everywhere else in the world beyond the conventional brick and mortar and he’s very optimistic and open to other forms of banking, ie electronic banking, mobile banking. You can probably look in the very near future to the Central Bank looking to issue non-traditional forms of banking license services to service all these shortcomings in what has happened in the islands.”

The Christie administration has not taken an official position on granting banking licenses to web shop owners, although Tourism Minister Obie Wilchcombe has expressed opposition to such a system in the past.

Though illegal, web shops can be used as money transmission outlets.

FML Group of Companies Limited CEO Craig Flowers has said in the past that the Gaming Operators Association planned to seek a banking license.

Mr Wilchcombe, however, has said that web shops operating as banks would be a conflict of interest.

“I think what should happen is more Bahamians should own banks rather than web shop operators,” he said. “We can see Bahamians owning more banks but definitely not web shop owners.”

Nonetheless, LaTonia Tinker, a consultant in the Ministry of Financial services, has noted that “web shops” don’t apply for banking licenses, people do.

“And in their capacity and knowledge of banking searches and the ability to offer that service to the general public is what has to come into question when the Central Bank of the Bahamas then looks at the ‘fit and proper’ criteria in determining whether or not they are able to do so,” she told The Nassau Guardian in 2015.