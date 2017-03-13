The Walking Dead Pigs

EDITOR, The Tribune

Re: Gray: Tests on BAIC feed after livestock deaths (The Tribune, March 8)

MR GRAY cleared up a lot of confusion when he reportedly said “The swimming pigs are in the main all alive except for (seven) of them that died”.



Apparently, it was concluded that the deaths may have been due to the “indigestion of sand”.



The fact that all of the pigs (except those that are dead) are in the main alive, suggests that a few are neither dead nor alive. This is scary.

Although it looks as if we may have a case of walking dead pigs here, they could be promoted as a unique tourist attraction.



The remarkably well co-ordinated deaths due to indigestion could also be of scientific interest. Perhaps the makers of an antacid, such as Tums, could be persuaded to research this very peculiar mystery and even donate Tums for the pigs’ indigestion.

KEN W KNOWLES MD

Nassau,

March 12, 2017