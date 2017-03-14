Vincent Peet Considering Independent Election Run

By KHRISNA VIRGIL

Deputy Chief Reporter

kvirgil@tribunemedia.net

FORMER Cabinet minister Vincent Peet is considering a comeback to front-line politics, but this time as an independent candidate, a source inside the Progressive Liberal Party told The Tribune yesterday.

Mr Peet, the former minister of financial services under a previous Christie administration, is contemplating a run for North Andros and the Berry Islands, the source said. He represented the constituency from 2002 to 2007 and again from 2007 to 2012.

Health Minister Dr Perry Gomez currently represents this constituency and is on the governing party’s ticket for the area in the upcoming 2017 general election.

However, the party’s decision to run Dr Gomez once again has angered some in the constituency who feel the MP is no longer capable of good representation in the House of Assembly, insiders have said.

When he was contacted yesterday, Mr Peet would not comment on what his political intentions were, telling The Tribune: “I am listening to my people on the ground in Andros.

“When the time is right and if there is an announcement to make, I will inform The Tribune.”

In 2011 after much speculation, Mr Peet confirmed that he would not run in the 2012 election.

He said after much debate he decided to take his name out of the race.

At the time he said: “After much prayerful deliberation and after much consultation with constituents, colleagues, family and friends, including the esteemed leader of my party the Rt Hon Perry Christie, I have decided not to stand for re-election in the forthcoming general elections. My decision in this regard in final and irreversible and I have informed my leader and the relevant councils of my party accordingly.

“At this particular juncture of my life, I need to concentrate my attention and energy on my legal practice. Hopefully, however, I will be able to offer myself for renewed service to my party and nation in the future.”

Prior to this decision, it was speculated that Mr Peet was being dropped as a PLP candidate after he was accused of allegedly mismanaging $180,000 worth of client funds.

In a statement to the press, Mr Peet confirmed the existence of a “matter” regarding client funds, but stated that no legal action was pending between himself and the client.

It was not the first time he found himself amid controversy. In 2006 he was the centre of media reports when it was revealed that his chauffeur allegedly stole $10,000 in US $100 bills from his bedroom closet in 2003.

At the time Mr Peet maintained that the money, which was all in US currency, was to pay his daughter’s college tuition.