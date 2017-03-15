Eleuthera Project Out Of The Woods

By NEIL HARTNELL

Tribune Business Editor

nhartnell@tribunemedia.net

Sir Franklyn Wilson yesterday said “it’s been a long time since I smiled this broadly”, as his partnership with Tiger Woods golf course design firm to develop a private club at Jack’s Bay, Eleuthera, was unveiled.

The Sunshine Holdings chairman said he was prevented by the “protocols” of how Mr Woods’ company, TGR Design, operates from going into key details on the project, which will be located at Rock Sound.

However, he confirmed that Jack’s Bay Developers, the entity which he heads, included some of the most prominent Bahamian companies and families among its shareholders.

Sir Franklyn explained that Jack’s Bay Developers was effectively a subsidiary of Eleuthera Properties Ltd, the company formed to develop the nearby Seashells at Cotton Bay development.

While the Sunshine Holdings group is Eleuthera Properties’ largest shareholder, he added that its other investors - who also stand to benefit from the Jack’s Bay project - include the likes of Colina, BAF Financial, the John Bull Group of Companies and Royal Bank of Canada (RBC).

Besides the corporate investors, Sir Franklyn said the Anglican Church had also been “gifted” shares in Eleuthera Properties Ltd, while the estates of the late John Morley and Billy Lowe were also among the shareholders.

Emphasising the company’s strong ties to Eleuthera, Sir Franklyn said the investors also included the estates of the late Albert Sands and Whitfield Kemp. Another Eleuthera shareholder is businessman Lawrence Griffin from Governor’s Harbour, while Sir Orville Turnquest, the former governor-general, and his family are also invested.

Emphasising how the financial benefits from a successful project will be spread, he told Tribune Business of the investor base: “These are iconic figures in the Bahamas; these are names that are pretty much household names in the Bahamas.

“The best and biggest life and health insurance company, a major bank. These are all names that are pretty well-recognised in the local community.”

No information was forthcoming from either Sir Franklyn or his partner, Beacon Land Development, on the amount of investment that will go into Jack’s Bay, or the number of construction and full-time jobs that will be created for Bahamians.

The project is being designed as a private members’ club, and is being billed as the location for the Caribbean’s first Tiger Woods-designed golf course.

“It’s taken a long time, but all things come in time,” Sir Franklyn told Tribune Business. “Look at the smile on my face. It’s been a long time since I smiled that broadly.”

Describing his partnership with Beacon Land Development and Mr Woods’s company as “truly, truly remarkable”, Sir Franklyn implied that Jack’s Bay had received all the necessary investment and planning approvals to proceed.

“We wouldn’t have issue a release recklessly,” he added. “Tiger Woods wouldn’t have announced something where the ‘i’s’ were not dotted and the ‘t’s’ not crossed.”

Mr Woods, in the statement unveiling the project, said: “I am honoured to be part of this spectacular project in paradise.

“The amazing convergence of land and sea calls for an equally unique and incredible golf experience that TGR Design can deliver. The golf course complements this luxury resort destination because it’s designed for golfers to have fun, while still being challenged. The biggest challenge might be to remain undistracted by the phenomenal view.”

Jack’s Bay said development work on amenities such as The Pink House, Pink Sand Bar, The Playgrounds and 10-hole, short golf course, designed by TGR Design, was underway, with more facilities planned for 2018.

These amenities will include residential resort features such as oceanfront suites, cottages and villas.

Renderings of Jack’s Bay show it is intended to feature a beach club; five founders’ lots; 42 beach club suites; 46 cottages of between 1,20-2,500 square feet; 47 estate lots with room for more later; a golf practice facility; and amenities for riding, hiking, biking and fishing.

Sir Franklyn added: “Bringing Beacon and Tiger to this residential resort opportunity in the Bahamas is nothing short of remarkable. Uniting the rich Bahamian cultural heritage and Eleuthera’s unmatched beauty, with the luxury assured by Beacon and Tiger, makes this exceptionally unique.”

Michael Abbott, President of Beacon Land Development, said: “We have a responsibility...to the land and to the Bahamian community at large,.

“Jack’s Bay is special because of the people. Now we have the opportunity to share our collective vision with the people of Eleuthera as well as the rest of the world. We are grateful to Sir Franklyn Wilson for his partnership, and we are extremely motivated to curate another golf course experience with Tiger and his team. We are all committed to delivering unique spaces in special places.”

Beacon Land Development has a 50-year history in developing private clubs, real estate developments and resorts. It recently teamed with TGR Design at Bluejack National, a resort-style club and community featuring the only Tiger Woods-designed golf course in the US.



Mr Woods is already an investor in the Bahamas via his partnership with Joe Lewis’s Tavistock Group at the Albany development in southwestern New Providence.