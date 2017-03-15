Hunt For Man After Accident

POLICE want to speak with 25-year-old Jason Cleare of Faith Gardens who they think can help with an investigation into a fatal hit and run accident.

According to police reports, on Saturday February 18, the driver of a blue Honda car failed to stop at the scene of a traffic accident that left a man dead.

Police said a man was riding his motorcycle shortly before 7pm on Hibiscus Road off Farrington Road, when a blue Honda vehicle collided with him and failed to stop.

The victim was rushed to hospital where he died the next day.

