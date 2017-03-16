Mitchell Says Thank You – As Election Clock Ticks

By SANCHESKA DORSETT

Tribune Staff Reporter

sdorsett@tribunemedia.net

AN emotional speech by Fox Hill MP Fred Mitchell in the House of Assembly yesterday has heightened speculation that the government will “ring the bell” for the general election very soon.

Mr Mitchell thanked his colleagues in the House for their years of dedicated service and foreshadowed a win for the Progressive Liberal Party at the polls.

He told the Lower House that his party was “the greatest political organisation in this country” and said he looks forward to continue to serve “should the people allow it”.

Fort Charlotte MP Dr Andre Rollins also thanked his constituents and Prime Minister Perry Christie for giving him the opportunity to serve while confirming that he will not be offering himself as a candidate in the next general election.

There has been no firm indication from the Christie administration on when the next general election will be held, with the Prime Minister suggesting three months ago that a potential date hinged on voter registration numbers.

Those comments came in December, amidst a slow registration period. Over the course of the last six weeks, however, numbers have steadily increased.

As of yesterday, 138,564 people of an estimated 172,000 eligible voting population have registered.

Political pundits have speculated that the PLP will dissolve the House of Assembly within the next two weeks, submit its writ for a general election and commence its campaign machinery. The next election must be called on or before May 9.

Mr Mitchell said regardless of the election date, the PLP will put up a “strong fight” with the hopes of being able to continue “making the country better and stronger”.

“The PLP is going to have a strong fight in the next general election. We have candidate in every seat and we will make a strong push as to why there should be continuity of governance in this country because we did the heavy lifting the past five years. We have given many people an opportunity and a chance to succeed,” Mr Mitchell said.

“The PLP is still the greatest political organisation in this country. There is none other that can compete with the PLP, none other. We pledge, as we face this country in the next general election, to provide a promise of good governance to make this country stronger. We took this country into independence and we mean to keep it the best little nation on this earth.

“To all my colleagues it has been a great honour serving with you and I look forward, if the people allow it, to come back here.”

For his part, Dr Rollins said he “did not know how many more opportunities” he will have to say goodbye, and as such, he thanked the people of Fort Charlotte and the Prime Minister for giving him a voice in Parliament.

“I don’t know how many more opportunities I’ll have to come to this place, but I wish to thank the people of Fort Charlotte for reposing their confidence in me and for allowing me to be what I said I would be and that is the voice in this place,” Dr Rollins said.

“I would be ungrateful if I did not say thank you to the Progressive Liberal Party, its stalwart councillors of Fort Charlotte, its foot soldiers and, yes, I want to thank the right honourable member for Centreville for giving me this opportunity. But I hope you understand that for all I have done to hold you accountable it has been to promote a better country, so that those in my generation would be in a position to see a better future than our present.

“So as I am a member of the FNM and I remain a member of the FNM I am not too big to acknowledge where I ought to be thankful.”