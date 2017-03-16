Rollins Hits Out At Absences Of Minnis

By KHRISNA VIRGIL
Deputy Chief Reporter
kvirgil@tribunemedia.net
FORT Charlotte MP Dr Andre Rollins yesterday suggested that Free National Movement Leader Dr Hubert Minnis has not shown he is ready to lead the nation, pointing to his attendance at House proceedings.
Dr Rollins further urged Prime Minister Perry Christie to “call out” Dr Minnis on his inadequate performance.
The Fort Charlotte MP also attempted to lambast another member of Parliament over his attendance in the House of Assembly.
However, House Speaker Dr Kendal Major did not allow Dr Rollins to lodge a verbal attack on the MP who was absent from the session and threatened to name him if he continued with the attack.
Dr Rollins said: “I will tell you this, if you want to be Prime Minister and you want to be the most powerful person in this country like the Rt Hon member for Centreville, I expect that the person who is aiming for your job is present and accounted for every day, that we are inside this House and I look down there and I see absence.
“And if I were you (referring to the Prime Minister) I would call him out on it. Leadership means that you stand up to your feet even if you feel that you are weak you stand and then Long Island and Montagu and Central Grand Bahama (and) Bamboo Town, we will help you stand. I am upset and I am spitting all over the place and I’m sorry and you tell me you think that this is how we are going to get this country moving.”
Speaking on what led to the ousting of Dr Minnis from the post of Leader of the Opposition in the House, Dr Rollins said while Long Island MP Loretta Butler-Turner has been maligned for replacing the Killarney MP, she was chosen by the rebel seven MPs because they believed the Opposition should have been performing much better than it was.
In a lengthy diatribe in Parliament that hit out on several matters of public interest - including the economy, the fire at the New Providence Landfill and Baha Mar - Dr Rollins confirmed that he will not be running in the next general election.
The Fort Charlotte MP said his run in politics over the last five years had not been about personal interests, but rather his opportunity to be the voice of Bahamians who feel they have been silenced.
He said the harsh critique of the government was not to gain political brownie points, because he would not be seeking re-election in the 2017 general election.
At one point Dr Rollins and Fox Hill MP Fred Mitchell became entangled in a shouting match over the Fort Charlotte MP’s failure to remain relevant in the ongoing debate on the Criminal Procedure Code.
“We said that we were about forging a new generation of political leaders and I have found, Mr Speaker, that absolutely does not exist,” Dr Rollins said. “We in this country are playing politics the same way in 2017 that was played in 1967 and prior in the days of the UBP. In those days they gave people flour, they gave people food in the can because you know us li’l old black people that can hold us. That will keep us pacified, Massa,” Dr Rollins said.
“Oh, how terrible it is when we do not know the power that we possess. Woe be unto he who fails to understand his responsibility, not to a political party, but to country so that history will duly record that he was on the right side. Mr Speaker, there are people in this country now economic slaves not any better off than those pre-1967.
“They want to see verifiable proof and action that we are about we say or what we claim to be about. Not one case as though there was only one example of human trafficking going on in this country. Not so that we can show the US Embassy ‘Look, look here this is what we have, one case. Now hopefully you will leave us alone’.
He continued: “But what is the totality of their body of work. I can’t say that I am progressive or that I am a new generation of anything if my actions do not reinforce my word. This side, and no, I’m not campaigning because I am not running. And I am so glad that I get the applause of the member for Fox Hill because what he is about is perpetrating the status quo and as far as the member for Fox Hill is concerned this is big people’s business and young people like me ought to stay out of big people’s business. The reality is, Mr Speaker, anyone elected to this House is an equal and the people out there expect young and old to speak up and fight for them and their families.”
Dr Rollins said: “It isn’t about politics, Mr Speaker. Me being in here has never been about politics. That is why I have no regrets about anything that I have done in here because to try to say that I am prepared to do anything to get by politically that would make me a prostitute and I am not prepared to do anything to stay in this House. Unlike some inside here who will sit down and do whatever their side asks them to do so that they can continue to say that I am an MP, man get over it,” he said
“You have nothing to live for in life that is all that you care about. Who am I talking about? Anybody who forgets their moral compass simply because if they don’t do something their party will be upset with them. We gotta get out of that, man. This country deserves better.
“And we want to bring people up here to say that we are having state dinners. The president of Guyana could come here and have them living in the lap of luxury and our people wallowing. What we are doing in this country is not working. We have, as a reality, we have our country being set up to be dictated to by foreign powers,” Dr Rollins said.
Comments
TalRussell 9 hours, 10 minutes ago
Comrades! It must hurt when you've haven't even completed one full term as a MP and you've done run out political parties to cling to, where no one wants or loves ya backside.
The entire House MP's full smiling faces when Dr. Andre stood to announce that his MP days are coming to an end in weeks that he won't be contesting come the 2017 General - although it ain't cause his lack trying for some party to run him. not out the door but for a House seat.
Elvis has left the Honourable House!
alfalfa 8 hours, 8 minutes ago
Amen Tal. And good riddance Dr. Rollins and the magnificent seven.
sheeprunner12 7 hours, 36 minutes ago
The Bahamian public cannot appreciate the mindset of Doc Rollins .......... what many didnot hear were his statements that ........ 1. There are two sets of rules for Parliament .......... 2. All MPs are equal peers ......... Those two vital qualities are lacking from the Bahamian Parliament and sadly explains the state of affairs in our "democracy"
Publius 7 hours, 28 minutes ago
This man is certifiable. Wasn't he just positing an Olympic swim through his vomit to get back into the FNM the other day? Now he is back to this after trying to beg Minnis for another chance behind the scenes? What he says about Minnis is true, but that is precisely the problem. His actions with respect to his on again, off again support of Minnis show his total lack of principles and ethics. It is why elements outside of Parliament find it so easy to use him to accomplish fruitless and futile efforts.
sheeprunner12 7 hours, 22 minutes ago
Principles and ethics have very strange definitions in our country ...... was Doc Rollins a principled man for calling out Perry and Obie???? .......... Was he a principled man for calling out HAM????? ......... smh
Socrates 5 hours, 35 minutes ago
a lot can be said about Rollins and his lack of political smarts, or if you prefer, what needs to be done to survive as a political creature. nevertheless, i now wonder with him and LBT out (yes she will lose her seat or be an Independent, means the same thing in our system), who will say the things nobody else is prepared to do, as the rest play the survival game?
alfalfa 5 hours, 20 minutes ago
If you like Dr. Rollins because he makes noise? That is fine. Does he make sense? Is he the next leader of our country? So he called out Perry, Obie, Minnis, and everyone else who his mind wanders onto on a particular day. He is irrational and if you listen to what he says none of the current political leaders should run the country. Maybe the country should run itself. One thing for certain, if he is the captain, the ship will sink, but if you like him, go for it.
sheeprunner12 5 hours, 2 minutes ago
If he was a potential national leader, he would not have left the NDP, PLP and the Minnis-led FNM ........... actions speak louder than words People look at Doc Rollins as not able to be a "team player" But Rollins is not afraid to speak fearlessly as a team member (not considered good practice for Bahamian neo-phyte politicians)
Emac 4 hours, 52 minutes ago
This jackass must be suffering from bipolar disorder! Thank God his ass is retiring from the political arena. I find it flabbergasting that only persons from the bottom of the shit bucket usually offer themselves as representative of the people. The problem I have with these men and women is that they are insincere about their quest to help make the Bahamas a better place. When you hear them speak, you gatta take their speech like a grain of salt, because they only letting out hot air. In short, this she-man is just a show boat. The only reason he is retiring is because no one wants his shifty ass. This is the exact same reason why he is labeled as a political prostitute.
truetruebahamian 3 hours, 18 minutes ago
I think that Rollins is the best of the bunch. We should bust unions and bust parties.
