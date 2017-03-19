Ambulance Called To Yamacraw Hit-And-Run Incident

A SUNDAY afternoon hit-and-run incident has left three cars damaged and their occupants needing attention from an ambulance crew.

The crash took place on Yamacraw Hill Road at about 3pm on Sunday, not far from the entrance to Palm Cay in eastern New Providence.

Two men in a red car reportedly tried to overtake a Jeep Grand Cherokee but struck it before veering into the opposite lane and colliding with a car coming in the other direction.

Shortly afterwards, the two men were reported to have run from the scene to get into another car to drive away, leaving the occupants of the other two damaged vehicles without any contact information. The red car appeared to have an expired vehicle licence.

An ambulance was called to the scene to check the others involved for injuries. The police were informed of the incident.