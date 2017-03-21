Updated: Gunman Shoots Worker Dead

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

nscavella@tribunemedia.net

POLICE are asking “what went wrong” after a male construction worker was shot to death on the job at the worksite of the new Post Office building on Tonique Williams-Darling highway yesterday afternoon.

Chief Superintendent Clayton Fernander, the Officer-in-Charge of the Central Detective Unit (CDU), said the deceased, who appeared to be in his mid-40s, was the only construction worker killed by the lone gunman yesterday, despite being one of “a number of other employees” working at the old City Market site.

He confirmed that the deceased was known to police and had been “in and out of the system” prior to his death.

However, Chief Supt Fernander said police have no motive for the killing, which pushes the murder count to 36 for the year, according to the The Tribune’s records.

According to police, the construction worker was with a number of other employees in the westernmost portion of the plaza shortly after 2pm, when a lone gunman entered the area. The gunman shot the man in his body and then fled on foot, Chief Supt Fernander said.

“We don’t know the motive at this time,” Chief Supt Fernander said. “The big question is: what went wrong? It appears as though he was the target because there was a number of other employees working in this area and the gunman approached him and shot him, so something went wrong.

“That is the line of inquiry that we are following as we speak. We are speaking to some of the workers who were present during the time of the shooting. We’re also doing some door-to-door inquiries in this general area to see whatever assistance we could retrieve.

He added: “We appeal to members of the public who may have been passing in this area, we have some business establishments just behind this construction site, also a residential area. So we’re appealing to anybody who would have been in this area, or saw or heard anything to please come forth to assist in advancing this investigation.”

On Sunday, two bodies of two boys were discovered with execution-style gunshot wounds to the head on a dirt road off Graham Drive, Yellow Elder Gardens.

Police formally identified the victims yesterday as 13-year-old Keishon Williams, of Plantol Street, and 15-year-old Devonte Lindsey, of Knowles Drive, Bozine Town. Williams was a student at Government High School, according to police, who confirmed that Lindsey was a student of AF Adderley High School.

Hours after the discovery of the bodies, Prime Minister Perry Christie reflected on the efficacy of his government’s anti-crime efforts as he restated his administration’s commitment to stopping the “madness that has seemed to grip our country.”

Mr Christie told The Tribune the increase in homicides is bigger than the Progressive Liberal Party, the Free National Movement and the Democratic National Alliance.

He said everyone must come together to save the reputation and integrity of the Bahamas.