Food Store Surprise At Brazil Meat Ban

By NATARIO McKENZIE

Tribune Business Reporter

nmckenzie@tribunemedia.net

Bahamian supermarket chains were surprised yesterday by the Government’s decision to place an immediate ban on all meat imports from Brazil, in the wake of a health and corruption scandal impacting that nation’s export processing industry.

V. Alfred Gray, minister of agriculture and marine resources, confirmed to Tribune Business that his Ministry had issued an immediate import ban on Brazilian meat products, a move that will particularly impact food stores’ corn beef offerings.

He said: “The Ministry is banning all beef products from Brazil, effective immediately.”

The Bahamas is following the lead established by the European Union, China and Jamaica, the latter of which also banned Brazilian meat imports yesterday.

The move follows reports from the Brazilian authorities that several major meat processors in that country have been “selling rotten beef and poultry”, and bribing inspectors to allow the contaminated product through into the food chain.

The Brazilian authorities have reportedly suspended 33 government officials over the allegations, which claim these practices have been ongoing for years. Three meat processing plants have been closed, and another 21 are said to be under investigation, with exports from all suspended.

More than 30 companies have been accused of unhygienic practices, including JBS, the world’s largest beef exporter, and BRF, the world’s top poultry producer. The companies have denied the allegations.

Bahamian food store chains appeared taken aback by the Ministry of Agriculture’s move. AML Foods’ president and chief executive, Gavin Watchorn, told Tribune Business yesterday: “At this point, we have not been able to obtain any official information on this matter.

“We do not import any beef from Brazil. To the best of my knowledge, all brands of corn beef sold in the Bahamas are produced in Brazil, as it is one of the largest, if not the largest, producers of that product.

“We have no concerns over our product quality – we purchase from reputable local wholesalers, and we import directly from plants that meet or exceed industry quality standards. At this point, we are awaiting some clarity on products that are already within our stores.”

Rupert Roberts, Super Value’s owner, told Tribune Business: “All of the corned beef that we have is from Brazil, but we have never had a problem. We never had any problem with beef or chicken. I’m sure that Brazilian authorities are going to deal with this situation.”

Lance Pinder, operations manager at Abaco Big Bird Poultry Farm, told Tribune Business that the situation underscores the need for the Bahamas to improve its domestic agriculture, meat and poultry production.

“I always tell people to try and buy local. This just brings light to the fact that we have very little domestic production,” he said.

“Let’s suppose there was a ban on beef and chicken. That would cause a major problem for our food supply because we produce so little. We really need to try and boost our agriculture up. I just hope that they monitor the situation. It’s very concerning. People need to know where their food comes from. Right now in this country, I feel like it’s a buyer beware situation.”

China reportedly suspended imports of all meat products from Brazil as a precautionary measure and the European Union suspended imports from four Brazilian meat-processing facilities.

The Ministry of Agriculture, in announcing the ban, said: “To safeguard public health and food safety in the Bahamas, the Minister for Agriculture and Marine Resources, V. Alfred Gray, has announced a precautionary ban of meat imports from Brazil.

“Until further notice, no permits for the importation of processed meat products from Brazil will be issued. This includes corned beef as well as other beef products and beef by-products.”

The Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources said it would monitor the issue “over the next 60 days, and should we be satisfied that imports from Brazil be resumed”, several conditions would attach.

These require that beef must be slaughtered and processed at an approved Government abattoir and processing facility, while a sanitary certificate must accompany all imports from Brazil;

All batch containers will be inspected at a ‘port of entry’ upon arrival to the Bahamas, and an import permit obtained from the necessary government agencies.

A registry of all importers of beef and beef products from Brazil will also be compiled.

