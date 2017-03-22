Methane And The Dump

EDITOR, The Tribune.

WHY does the dump burn? Is it old cars or just rubbish going up in smoke?

A study needs to be done on Methane gas and how it is produced. It is the accumulation of Methane that has to be addressed. Most landfills have an extraction process for the Methane gas and the amount produced is such that it is sold as a commercial product. If the gas produced under the landfill is not being managed properly, Methane gas explosions can result.

The Minister of the Environment may have to take a closer looks at this baby he has been doing diaper changes on for the past couple years; something else may break loose that diapers will not be able to handle.

Hopefully he has gone onto Google Images and typed in “Methane gas explosions and Landfills”. Serious possibilities here.

EDWARD

HUTCHESON

Nassau,

March 20, 2017.