We March On The Wrong Track

IN order to express their displeasure at the persistent problems caused by the fire at the dump, the WeMarch group is planning another protest march in April 2017.

To what end I ask? Multiple groups and individual Bahamians have already expressed their frustration with the incompetent, but predictable way the government has handled this situation. Bahamians are frustrated to no end with the way this government has mismanaged all aspects of governance. It is my opinion that Bahamians do not need to walk in the hot sun again and again to simply express their frustrations, Bahamians want change.

The WeMarch ‘movement’ is the first organisation that has connected with grass root Bahamians in a palpable way for decades. They have accomplished something that fledgling political parties in this country have failed to do, unite Bahamians around the shared reality of poor, inept, corrupt governance. This organisation, in my opinion, would be much better served if that energy was harnessed to bring real change at the polls.

A properly articulated manifesto with proposed solutions to common problems plaguing this country, while building upon the strong grass root support that they already have could make them a dark horse, if they decide to become serious. Voters like me cannot vote for the PLP and will not vote or FNM (with Hubert Minnis as leader).

I believe the level of support the FNM can attract would increase substantially, should he rightfully resign, but ego won’t allow him. The DNA (Don’t know Anything) deserves no consideration at all for people serious about the future of this country.

Bahamians have seen what career politicians have to offer and are not impressed. Many who have registered to vote may not because they loathe the choices now available. If WeMarch wants to be serious and really wants their voice to be heard, don’t get sweaty screaming in the hot sun, offer Bahamians another choice on election day.

Nassau,

March 21, 2017