Extra Services At Weekend After Cable Tv Disruption

CABLE Bahamas announced that as of Wednesday afternoon, 97 per cent of its REVTV video services were restored across its entire national network.

Technical teams continue to work to restore the remaining video channels, a statement from the company said. As a result of the problem, the company will offer all of its TV services to subscribers this weekend.

“We realise how important our TV services are to our subscribers and apologise to you for this unforeseen disruption,” the statement added. “In appreciation of your patience and understanding, all REVTV services will be made available to all subscribers on all set-top boxes this weekend beginning Friday, March 24, starting at 6pm to Monday, March 27, at 6am.”

At 10am Tuesday, Cable Bahamas experienced service issues on its video network. This resulted in multiple channels across New Providence, Abaco, Grand Bahama and Eleuthera experiencing intermittent service outages, the company said.

Technical teams immediately launched response protocols and began investigations. Multiple vendors were engaged to assist Cable Bahamas’ engineers in troubleshooting the issue. Due to the malfunction of a major piece of equipment repairs took longer than anticipated, the company said.

According to Cable Bahamas, technical teams were able to begin stabilising the network on Wednesday morning.

“During this period, the system restoration suffered a setback and Cable Bahamas technical teams and vendors continued to work through the issues to stabilise all TV services,” the company said.

“Cable Bahamas regrets the impact this issue has had on its valuable subscribers and will continue to monitor the network for any anomalies.”