Families Driven From Their Homes In Shanty Town Blaze

AT LEAST six families are displaced after a fire devastated a shanty town late last night.

Fire Chief Superintendent Water Evans said police did not have an official count at the scene of how many people had lost their homes in the blaze but up to press time, four homes had burned to the ground.

The massive blaze started shortly after 9pm and quickly spread through the small community, just west of Fire Trail Road. Supt Evans said all firetrucks in New Providence were immediately dispatched to the scene.

“The first unit arrived minutes after receiving the call and they met multiple structures on fire. Immediately they made call the for all of the available trucks on the island from the Royal Bahamas Police Fire Services to come out to assist in extinguishing the blaze,” Supt Evans said.

“The trucks were engaged in a vigorous operation once on site and the trucks were able to keep the fire at a level where they met it. Some four structures where destroyed and we received information that some six families are displaced. We do not have a total at his point in terms of the number of adults and children but that is forthcoming.”

Supt Evans said the cause of the blaze has yet to be determined.

Investigations continue.