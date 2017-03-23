When The Smoke Clears At The Dump

EDITOR, The Tribune.

THE election season is upon us again. As I travel around New Providence all I can see is political messages and persons campaigning for a particular candidate.

This can also be considered the smoky season. I have never seen the New Providence Landfill cause this much damage for such a sustained period. I, like thousands of Bahamians ,am literally sick to my stomach. I have experienced burning eyes, shortness of breath and irritation in my throat.

In the run-up to the 2012 general elections, Nassauvians had to deal with the New Providence Road Improvement Project (NPRIP) which caused traffic jams and ultimately closed many businesses. When the smoke had cleared the Free National Movement (FNM) lost the government.

Now in 2017, all around New Providence, residents are breathing in toxic fumes that can potentially have life threatening consequences in the immediate and near future.

Like the NPRIP, we are again affected by another government debacle, not withstanding crime and an economy that is not growing. Businesses have lost sales, schools have had to close periodically and many residents lives are in utter turmoil.

The irony of the situation is that in 2012, the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) used all of its political ammunition to expose the NPRIP blunder by the FNM. But the FNM has to be guarded in their criticism of the present PLP government because the FNM had 15 years in office and they too never properly addressed the New Providence Landfill.

The big question is whether Bahamians will make the connection and be honest with themselves about the government’s performance or lack thereof. Will a parent who has recently taken their five-year-old child to the hospital for smoke-related injuries because of the burning landfill still be dancing and drinking at mass political rallies?

Will a parent whose child is now ten years old and has been diagnosed with lung problems because of the landfill also be cheering at a political rally? Our maturity as a nation will only be enhanced when we as a people start to make informed decisions.

Will this latest negligence by the PLP government be the tipping point to have them voted out of office as did the FNM? When the smoke clears, I hope the collective choice makes it better for us and our children.

DEHAVILLAND MOSS

Nassau,

March 22, 2017.