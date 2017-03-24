Dion Smith's Former Chauffeur To Run Against Him In Nassau Village

By KHRISNA VIRGIL

THE former chauffeur of governing Progressive Liberal Party MP Dion Smith yesterday said the PLP does “not care” about Bahamians as he announced his candidacy with the Democratic National Alliance where he will go head-to-head with his former boss.

Mario “Ducky” Lockhart, who described himself as an “individual who sat in the front seat beside one of them”, said his campaign to win the Nassau Village seat will be honest and aims to cater to the needs of area residents who have been neglected.

Mr Lockhart was one of five new DNA candidates announced on Friday as the party looks to complete its slate of candidates for the 2017 general election.

Others included former College of the Bahamas President Dr Leon Higgs for the Mount Moriah constituency, Sky Bahamas CEO Captain Randy Butler for South Beach, Bishop Margo Burrows for St Anne’s, and Cindy Coakley-Knowles for Fort Charlotte.

“Up until Tuesday of this week I was the driver and have been for the last two years of the Member of Parliament for Nassau Village. I hope that ain’t a shocker to any of you all,” Mr Lockhart said as he addressed DNA supporters gathered at the party’s headquarters on Baillou Hill Road South.

“So when you hear persons say this and that about what this government is really doing to the country, I’m an individual who sat in the front seat on the side of one of them, so I know for a fact. It’s not what I’ve been told or heard, this is what I’ve seen with my own eyes and my own ears. I can guarantee you, Bahamas, and especially the constituents of Nassau Village, they do not care.

“There were times when I had to stand up in a few team meetings for the area. The team was made up of about 30 persons and two of them actually live in the area. (If) you are in a constituency and you can’t get 30 people in the constituency to support you and they are a party, (then) you should have an idea of what is really going on.

“I have stood up in meetings before and I have had to say, ‘Hey, are you aware that I am one of them?’ Mario Lockhart’s campaign is going to be honest (and) to the point. I’m not going to play the smearing game, but there are some things that are very distasteful the (and) the constituents must know.

“To the constituents that may see this, know that ‘Ducky’, ya boy from the soil, ya boy you played basket ball (and) dominoes with (and) gang bang with...I’m here. It’s up to us to take care of us.”

The DNA plans to complete its ratifications next week.

Mount Moriah candidate Dr Leon Higgs has had extensive administrative and teaching experiences at both the two- and four-year college and university levels. C

He is currently the Secretary General for the Bahamas National Commission for UNESCO, and the former Director of Higher Education and Lifelong Learning at the Ministry of Education. He has also served as the Director of Training for the Bahamas government and the Assistant General Manager of Human Resources at the Water and Sewerage Corporation.

Meanwhile, the DNA’s South Beach candidate, Captain Randy Butler, has amassed more than 25 years of industry experience in the aviation field.

Mr Butler, who ran on the DNA’s ticket in the 2012 general election for the North Andros and the Berry Islands constituency, worked in the Department of Aviation from 2000 to 2007, leading the country back to Category One status in the International Aviation Safety Assessment ratings by the FAA within one year of being downgraded.

And then in 2007, he moved to the Ministry of Tourism and Aviation as the first ever manager of Aviation Security.

In 2008, he was appointed as CEO and president of Sky Bahamas. Under his leadership, the airline has expanded operations from three to 13 approved domestic and international routes, the staff complement has doubled, and the airline’s fleet has grown to seven aircraft.

Bishop Margo Burrows, running for St Anne’s, is an insurance industry professional, but has had more of an extensive run as a Christian ambassador. She is the founder and senior pastor of Bethel the City of Refuge Bible Ministries International. She has also been consecrated to the bishopric office by the electoral wards in Barbados, and received double honours from the CICA International University and Seminary in Houston, Texas).

The DNA’s Fort Charlotte candidate, Cindy Coakley-Knowles, has extensive experience in the banking sector and hospitality industry. She holds several hospitality certifications, including more recently in Hotel Revenue Management and Hospitality Management from Cornell University.

She is also a member of the International Concierge and Life Time Management Network and Weddings Beautiful in Canada). She was certified as a hospitality educator by the American Hotel and Lodging Association.