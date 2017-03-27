Give Us Change

EDITOR, The Tribune.

THIS is a concern citizen born and raised in this Beautiful Bahamaland, I have a major concern with our Bahamian Government Perry Christie and his governing party.

My concern is, I have been working in government for the past long, long years from a very young man, why is it that the government doesn’t implement increase pay raise or promotions, I am on one whose had the same salary from Noah build the ark, but how is it that they expect us to keep you in power.

It’s not looking good for you PLPs in the next general elections and beyond.

Give us what we want, what we need, and that is change. Be for your people, help your people, all we asked is if you look into the government system and see who hasn’t seen a raised pay in years.

Man, come on, the economy is really rough, our salary remains the same and the living expenses is increasing every day, you have added VAT to every and anything in our livelihood.

Please, governing party all I ask is if you can’t really look into this situation because God is truly not please.

From a concerned citizen of The Bahamas.

CONCERNED CITIZEN

Nassau,

March, 2017.