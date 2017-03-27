Pastors Praise Prime Minister For Baha Mar ‘Victory For Bahamian Workers’

SEVERAL local pastors have praised Prime Minister Perry Christie and his administration for the impending opening of the Baha Mar resort and called it a “victory” for Bahamian workers.

In a joint statement released on Sunday, four pastors said Mr Christie and his government “are to be commended for working with relevant stakeholders to ensure the imminent opening of Baha Mar.”

The statement was signed by Bishop Simeon Hall, pastor emeritus of New Covenant Baptist Church, Bishop Ross Davis, senior pastor of Golden Gates World Outreach Centre, Bishop Victor Cooper, senior pastor of New Bethany Baptist Church, and Rev Philip McPhee, senior pastor of Mt Calvary Baptist Church.

“The prayers of the naysayers have been nullified and 5,000 Bahamians stand the chance of gainful and meaningful employment,” the statement continued.

“Right thinking Bahamians do not care about the irrelevant aspects of the politics involved. Moreover, the false and misleading logic that a Baha Mar employee will lean towards a certain political party is a non sequitur. Those who will be employed ought not have to answer as to who they are inclined to vote for.

“Thank God for those who will be employed and add a much needed economic boost to their lives and to the Bahamian economy.

We believe that the time has come for us to take the focus away from our personal interests and focus squarely on the nation’s goals and efforts,” the pastors’ statement added.

Baha Mar officials have said the resort will open in phases starting with a “soft opening” on April 21, when invited guests are expected to stay at the resort.

Last week the government, eager to demonstrate progress at Baha Mar ahead of the imminent general election, staged the handover of the temporary occupancy certificate from general contractor China Construction America (CCA) to prospective purchaser Chow Tai Fook Enterprises (CTFE).

The Free National Movement has criticised the event as a “photo op” given the fact that the sale to CTFE has not yet been finalised and Baha Mar has not started taking bookings for the property.

Officials have said that some 1,000 people are now employed at the resort.