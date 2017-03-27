EDITOR, The Tribune.

IN your December 11 publication, Governor General Dame Marguerite Pindling has lamented that “somebody has fallen down on the job” and that she feels “like weeping” and the Prime Minister is “stunned” by yet another young life lost to violence and of the crime situation which NOW requires the government investing in security equipment in schools.

Here we have two people occupying the two highest offices in the country sitting in positions of power to do whatever it takes to find a solution, and yet by what they say evidently they choose not to comprehend that the buck stops with them.

Weep for the country, your government; is the somebody who has fallen down on the job!

P HUDSON

Nassau,

March 10, 2017.