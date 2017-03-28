Mackey: I’Ve Paid Customs Debt In Full

By RICARDO WELLS

Tribune Staff Reporter

rwells@tribunemedia.net

DAYS after being exposed by Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Chairman Bradley Roberts for his failure to settle a 15-year tax debt of $9,500 to the Department of Customs, Free National Movement (FNM) North Eleuthera candidate Howard “Rickey” Mackey has followed through on promises to pay the debt yesterday.

In a statement, Mr Mackey said he has “paid in full” his outstanding tax bill, while apologising for allowing the situation to become a distraction in ongoing campaign efforts by his party.

Mr Mackey insisted that the situation has taken away from the issues that voters across the country want to be addressed, primarily the educational system, the economy and crime.

He also said that the PLP was using examples similar to his as a means to avoid engaging in discussions on matters of importance due to their “abysmal” record.

Yesterday’s statement read in full: “This morning, as promised over the weekend, I paid in full my outstanding customs tax bill. I’m sorry I allowed this to become a distraction in this campaign taking away from the issues we hear so many Bahamians want us focused on - such as how we will fix our educational system, get our economy moving again to create jobs and target the growing crime epidemic - just to name a few.”

The statement continued: “I know the PLP seeks to avoid engaging on these issues because of their abysmal record - and releasing my tax statement this weekend is the latest example, however, but the problems facing our communities and country today are too big for us to allow them to distract us from the things that truly matter to the Bahamian people.”

During a rally in Hatchet Bay, Eleuthera on Friday, Mr Roberts told those in attendance that Mr Mackey owed the government thousands of dollars in Department of Customs duties, which he committed in writing to pay, but had failed to do so.

Mr Roberts subsequently publicly disclosed the contents of what appeared to be the Customs Department’s entire file on Mr Mackey, including his April 18, 2013 letter seeking agreement on his payment plan. Also revealed were a cheque payment by Mr Mackey, and numerous receipts, invoices, bills of loading and Department of Customs entries.

When contacted by Tribune Business for comment on the data leak on Sunday, Mr Mackey took “full responsibility” for issue and promised to have it resolved by yesterday.

Mr Mackey at the time said he had “completely forgotten” about the settlement agreement. He made an initial payment of $3,197 to the Public Treasury, via RBC’s Harbour Island branch, in April, 2013, but left around $9,500 due.

The FNM announced that Mr Mackey would run as its candidate in North Eleuthera earlier this month, replacing current member of Parliament Theo Neilly in that constituency.