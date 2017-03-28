EDITOR, The Tribune

THE country is poised to set yet another record for the number of murders, yet the “You Know Whos” remain silent.

Crime is at an all time high, yet the You Know Whos remain silent.

Huge fire at the Dump, with thick, noxious smoke forcing residents from their homes, and schools to close, with both residents and students complaining about health problems brought on by said smoke. Yet the You Know Whos remained silent.

Unemployment is rising, with the nations second city, Freeport, facing economic uncertainty, with reports of families sleeping in cars and abandoned buildings, unable to pay rent. Yet the You Know Whos remained silent.

The country is being divided across party lines, pitting family members against each other. Yet the You Know Whos remained silent.

Women and children are being raped, sexually assaulted, harassed, beaten and abused on a daily basis. Grown men being hauled before the courts charged with forcing themselves onto underage girls, yet the You Know Whos say nothing.

All these problems facing the country, and yet, the You Know Whos do or say almost nothing about it.

Who are the “You Know Whos”, you wonder? A select group of Bahamian pastors, priests and religious leaders who apparently have absolutely nothing better to do but remind us, ad nauseum, of the “Great Evil” that is homosexuality and same-sex marriage.

It is no secret that the Bahamas is one of the most homophobic nations on Planet Earth, and the main driving force behind this rabid homophobia is this confederation of pastors who see themselves as The Bahamas’ self-appointed “morality police”, determined to prevent the “sexual corruption” of the country.

It was these pastors who led the protest against the “Gay Cruise” a few years back. It was these pastors who led to the Gender Equality Referendum Bill being rejected by the masses, successfully convincing people that the bill was actually a secret plot by the government to bring about same sex marriage.

And now, the You Know Whos seek to take their fight to the international stage, by petitioning newly-elected US President Donald Trump to stop any and all attempt to bring same sex legislation to the Caribbean. Really.

How ironic, then, that the You Know Whos are so determined to prevent the spread of the “evil abomination” that is homosexuality (according to them), that they completely fail to notice many sins committed by their fellow men of the cloth, when it occurs right under their upturned noses?

Where was the outrage when Bishop Randy Fraser was charged, convicted and sentenced for sexual misconduct with an underage girl? The silence was deafening.

Apparently, being gay is a far greater sin than sex with a minor, according to the You Know Whos.

DISGUSTED

Nassau,

March 26, 2017.