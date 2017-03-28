Speaker: Priority Must Be To Deepen Democracy

By KHRISNA VIRGIL

Deputy Chief Reporter

kvirgil@tribunemedia.net

IN HIS last formal communication at Parliament this term, House Speaker Dr Kendal Major yesterday called on whoever forms the new government and opposition to “prioritise” the deepening of the country’s democracy to spark a greater level of trust from Bahamians.

Speaking to colleagues, Dr Major expressed disappointment that despite Parliament’s appointment of a committee to investigate such matters, the institution “remains fundamentally where we started”.

He said being the third oldest Parliament in the British Commonwealth, this should be a matter of concern to all.

“As I close, I’d like to briefly turn your attention to this institution of Parliament,” the Garden Hills MP said. “As you are aware, I have been consistent in my advocacy of deepening of our profound democracy. This process of deepening is not a costly exercise, yet its benefits will be profound to the institution and will engender a greater level of trust of our people. I call on both government and opposition in the next Parliament to prioritise this idea whose time has come.

“Despite incremental steps that were made, there must be a desire to further strengthen our institution. In fact Parliament appointed a committee to investigate these matters. The committee reported, yet we remain fundamentally where we started.

“Honourable members, despite being the third oldest in the British Commonwealth this should be a matter of concern to all of us, especially since many of them have illustrated a commitment to this ideal. The doctrine of separation of powers makes the independence of Parliament a requirement. Without it, our claim to democratic status is at best just a commitment of intent.

“Honourable members, I cannot overstate the importance of the independence of Parliament.

“With that said, it is my hope and my sincere prayer that amongst the first bills tabled in the new session of Parliament would be proposing fundamental changes to enhance this profoundly important national institution for it is a critical plank in our quest to produce a fair and just society.”

Dr Major further thanked several key members of Parliament, including Prime Minister Perry Christie, Bain and Grants Town MP Dr Bernard Nottage and Central Grand Bahama MP Neko Grant, leader of government business and former leader of opposition business respectively.

“We are rapidly approaching the culmination of a five-year session of Parliament and what a session it has been,” Dr Major added. “This therefore will serve as my last formal communication to this honourable House and I want to begin by thanking the right honourable member for Centreville for recommending me to the high office of Speaker and the entire House membership for the overwhelming election to this high office.

“By extension I also want to thank the member for Killarney (Dr Hubert Minnis), the member for Long Island (Official Opposition Leader Loretta Butler-Turner) and the member for Marco City (Greg Moss) for their co-operation during the functioning of the House, particularly in the midst of adversarial incidents.

“Two members, who because of the nature of their offices, of which there was much collaboration were the member for Central Grand Bahama and the member for Bain and Grants Town. To the member for Central Grand Bahama I thank you for your collegiality and your maturity during this parliamentary session. I wish you every success as you retire leaving an outstanding record in public service,” Dr Major said.

“To the member for Bain and Grants Town, I thank you for your quiet resolve yet resolute example of leadership demonstrated as House leader. I am pleased at the mutual respect between us as we executed our respective responsibilities. You are not retiring, at least not voluntarily, so I guess you will be seen in the political arena.

“This brings me to those members who have decided to move away from the glare of the lights of public office. I wish you God speed as you continue to fulfill his purpose in your lives,” Dr Major said.

Dr Nottage said last week that in a matter of “weeks, if not days” the House of Assembly is likely to dissolve, implying that an election date is soon to be announced.

While the government has not given any indication of when the next election will be called, North Eleuthera MP Theo Neilly last week thanked his supporters. He is not offering himself for re-election.

Last week Fox Hill MP Fred Mitchell thanked his colleagues in the House for their years of dedicated service and foreshadowed a win for the Progressive Liberal Party at the polls. This heightened speculation that the government will “ring the bell” for the general election very soon.

Fort Charlotte MP Dr Andre Rollins also thanked his constituents last week and Mr Christie for giving him the opportunity to serve while confirming that he will not be offering himself as a candidate in the next general election.

As of March 20, 141,698 people have registered for the upcoming general election. This equals the 82 per cent of those registered for the 2012 election cycle.