Horse Fall

EDITOR, The Tribune

Re: Surrey horse seen lying in the street (March 27).

IT’S highly unlikely that this sad event had anything to do with handlers with grade D- mentalities (who are just trying to make a living, of course).



Any formal investigation by a Ministry is more likely to show that the cause was yet another occurrence of “indigestion” of sand.

KEN W KNOWLES, MD

Nassau

March 27, 2017