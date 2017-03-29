Horse Fall

EDITOR, The Tribune
Re: Surrey horse seen lying in the street (March 27).
IT’S highly unlikely that this sad event had anything to do with handlers with grade D- mentalities (who are just trying to make a living, of course).
Any formal investigation by a Ministry is more likely to show that the cause was yet another occurrence of “indigestion” of sand.
KEN W KNOWLES, MD
Nassau
March 27, 2017
