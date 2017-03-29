So Unnecessary

EDITOR, The Tribune

I READ with great sadness your news (March 10) about a “15-year-old boy dies after being thrown from pickup truck”.

His death could have been prevented. Many times we in New Providence see adult men, young men, even children, on the back of trucks, sitting, even standing, riding like loose projectiles risking their very lives.

When am driving close enough to them, I speak or signal begging them to sit, sit within the truck basin, hold on, be careful. To the authorities: This should be made a traffic violation. Against the law, and those allowing such rides be it a company or individual(s) be held responsible.

PP HUDSON

Nassau,

March 10, 2017.