‘Time Is Very Short’ Until The Election Bell Is Rung

By KHRISNA VIRGIL

Deputy Chief Reporter

kvirgil@tribunemedia.net

WHILE much of the country waits in anticipation for Prime Minister Perry Christie to “ring the bell” indicating the date for the 2017 election, yesterday he hinted that “time is very short” until voters head to the polls.

During one of his four communications in the House of Assembly, Mr Christie said some MPs may have drawn the conclusion that voter registration stations will soon close.

“Mr Speaker, as I am doing this I am sure members would ... draw some very strong conclusions that there is not much time for people to register,” Mr Christie said. “So I would simply say ... that time is very short.”

At this point before the last election cycle, Bahamians were still speculating as to when former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham would call the 2012 election.

The House did not dissolve until April 10 and the election date of May 7 was announced that night when Mr Ingraham gave a national televised address.

As of March 20, 141,698 people had registered to vote in the election. This is roughly 18 per cent less than the 172,000 on the 2012 voter registry.

On Monday night during a Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) regional branch meeting, Mr Christie urged supporters to register to vote.

“PLPs, I’m asking you not just to vote for Alex (Storr), Dion (Smith) and Hope (Strachan), I’m asking you to fight alongside of them. Help us! Help us register!” the Centreville MP said to applause.

“Listen to me: help us register every vote. Help us reach out to your friends. Help us tell the story of the changes that are underway because of the work that we are doing. Change is happening in the Bahamas and big changes are on the way,” the nation’s leader added.

Mr Christie urged those present on Monday night “to give the PLP another opportunity to serve you”.

National Security Minister Dr Bernard Nottage, who has responsibility for elections and referenda, said last week that in a matter of “weeks, if not days” the House of Assembly is likely to dissolve, implying that an election date is soon to be announced.

While the government has not given any indication of when the next election will be called, North Eleuthera MP Theo Neilly last week expressed gratitude to his supporters. He is not offering himself for re-election.

Last week Fox Hill MP Fred Mitchell also thanked his colleagues in the House for their years of dedicated service and foreshadowed a win for the PLP at the polls. This heightened speculation that the government will “ring the bell” for the general election very soon.

Fort Charlotte MP Dr Andre Rollins also thanked his constituents last week and Mr Christie for giving him the opportunity to serve while confirming that he will not be offering himself as a candidate in the next general election.