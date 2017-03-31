Political Activist In Police Custody

By SANCHESKA BROWN

Tribune Staff Reporter

POLITICAL activist Omar Archer Sr was arrested early on Friday morning, a week after police issued a wanted bulletin for his arrest.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Stephen Dean confirmed that Mr Archer Sr was in custody but did not provide any further details.

According to sources, the 45-year-old Nassau Village resident was arrested, without incident, at his home shortly after 3am.

Mr Archer Sr was wanted for questioning in reference to the possession of an unlicensed firearm.

Last Thursday, Mr Archer Sr - a vocal supporter of the Free National Movement (FNM) on social media - posted a photo to his Facebook page that depicted him holding a shotgun with a text overlay that read "Minnis messenger paid for by the Free National Movement".

In the comment section, he explained that the edited photo was "the work of desperate PLPs trying to discredit me in any way possible".

Mr Archer Sr is a former Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) member and one time chairman of the now defunct third party, the Bahamas Democratic Movement.

An outspoken and controversial political figure, Mr Archer Sr has often clashed with members and supporters of opposing parties due to his confrontational style of campaigning.

Earlier this month, Democratic National Alliance (DNA) Leader Branville McCartney announced that he has filed a legal action against him in the Supreme Court over allegations he described as "gutter politics".

In a Facebook Live video, Mr Archer allegedly cautioned Mr McCartney not to criticise nor speak ill of FNM Leader Dr Hubert Minnis, and threatened to reveal allegations about Mr McCartney’s family business and other personal details should the DNA leader not take heed.

In May, 2015, police issued a wanted bulletin for Mr Archer Sr in connection with several ongoing investigations into intentional libel allegations. He grabbed headlines during that time after he jumped out of a second-storey window at the South Street Court Complex and broke his legs in the fall. Mr Archer Sr was at the court for an unrelated matter.

“He saw the officers and then he ran, nobody was pursuing him,” Chief Superintendent Paul Rolle said at the time.

In 2013, Mr Archer pleaded not guilty to charges of intentional libel and two counts of threats of death against National Security State Minister Keith Bell and a police officer.

It was alleged that on or about May 2, 2013, he unlawfully published defamatory remarks about Minister Bell and also threatened the senator with death.

It was also claimed that he threatened Cpl 1405 Adrian Miller with death on May 3, 2013.