$4m Annual Bill To Market Baha Mar

By TANEKA THOMPSON

Tribune News Editor

tmthompson@tribunemedia.net

THE government has committed to contribute $4 million a year for eight years for marketing of Baha Mar upon the opening of the resort’s casino, according to the heads of agreement signed between the Christie administration and CTF BM.

The document, signed on April 25, was released to the media last night. It outlines a number of concessions granted to the new buyer of the beleaguered resort, including value added tax (VAT) exemption for the project’s completion until the end of 2019 and write off of $10m in casino debt.

And while stressing that there must at all times be “continued efforts” to maximise Bahamian employment at the resort, the government has allowed for the granting of up to 300 work permits for non-Bahamian workers in senior management positions, those with technical or specialty skills including brand management, “where there is a demonstrable need and lack of qualified Bahamian applicants”.

The Heads of Agreement (HOA) notes that after the first 18 months of operation of the resort and casino, work permit numbers are projected to drop to 200.

The resort will also be exempt from the payment of real property tax for 10 years “commencing on the date of opening for business of each facility within the project.”

The HOA also commits the government to solving the long-standing issues plaguing the New Providence Landfill and addressing the issue of unreliable electricity supply in the capital by the end of this year.

The timing of the release of the HOA coincides with the end of the government’s self-imposed deadline to push for the release of the sealed Supreme Court documents relating to the sale of the resort to Chow Tai Fook Enterprises (CTFE). However those documents remain under the court ordered seal and as a result, the sales price and other conditions involved in the process are still unknown.

On the issue of marketing, the HOA states that the government has already invested $16m for co-operative marketing of the resort. Despite this, the government and Baha Mar’s new buyer have both committed to contribute $10m for a marketing campaign to reintroduce Baha Mar to the marketplace, with $5m of this sum due by September of this year.



“During the eight year period commencing on the opening of the new casino, the government shall contribute $4 million per annum towards the costs and expenses of the marketing activities of the project company . . . on a basis to be matched dollar for dollar by the project company.

“ . . . The government has already contributed $16m for co-operative marketing to the project pursuant to the HOA with BML (the previous developer). Notwithstanding any contributions already made, the government further agrees to enter into a co-operative marketing campaign with the project company on a match funding basis, to which the government and the project company will each contribute $10m, subject to substantial progress toward completion of the project.

“ . . .As part of such marketing contribution, by September 30, 2017, the government shall contribute up to $5m towards the costs and expenses of the marketing activities” with the balance to be paid on a date to be mutually agreed, the document notes.



The HOA also notes that in order to complete and open the project, “the project company shall be eligible for exemption through December 31, 2019 from value added tax (VAT) and all exemptions granted under the Hotels Encouragement Act and other existing legislation including, but not limited to, exemption from customs duty in respect of all materials and equipment used in the construction, equipping, furnishing, completing and opening of the project.”

Items covered under this waiver include construction materials, bunker oil and diesel, furniture, fixtures, casino games and equipment and other equipment “required for construction and equipping” of the development.

The HOA continues: “All construction plant and vehicles necessary to equip and complete the project may be imported by the project company and its affiliates (or any contractor employed by the project company, its affiliates or by any subcontractor employed by any such contractor) into and exported from the Bahamas free of customs duties, on a pre-approved basis.”

On the issue of outstanding casino taxes, the document also reveals that the government has written off $10.75 million in casino taxes, which were deferred pursuant to letter agreements between the original developer, Sarkis Izmirlian, and the government. The HOA states that this sum “will not be recoverable by the government and this debt shall not be the obligation of the project company or any of its affiliates or subsidiaries.”

The concessions also state that the new owner will be liable for “any fees, taxes, or other amounts related to casino operation or ownership that were due to the government or Gaming Board, or any other relevant government agency prior to the granting of the casino license.”

Infrastructure

The government has also pledged to make several infrastructure improvements to maximise the resort’s success, including remediation and improved operation of the landfill; take measures to address electricity supply issues in New Providence and take measures to address the completion of a waste treatment facility to be operated by the Water and Sewerage Corporation, with a end of year deadline for these matters to be addressed.



“In the event that the government is unable to address the forgoing concerns by December 31, 2017, the project company shall consult the government as to the alternative measures that may have to be made by the project company to ensure proper operation of the project and the foregoing shall be deemed a force majeure event, provided that if the government’s inability to address the concerns by December 31, 2017 is itself as a result of force majeure, the government’s commitment to address the foregoing concerns shall be extended for a reasonable period of time not less than the duration of such force majeure.”

A ‘force majeure’ is any unforeseeable event that causes elements of a contract to go unfulfilled. The HOA states that in the event of this, the company “shall be excused” from performing and the incentives in the agreement “shall be extended for a reasonable period of time.”



These infrastructure conditions may appear lofty to some observers, as recurrent fires at the landfill have been an issue for years, with a blaze reported at the site just last week. Bahamas Power and Light, formerly the Bahamas Electricity Corporation, has also struggled to provide a consistent power supply since the management of the state-owned utility company was assumed by American company PowerSecure.

Baha Mar held a soft opening on April 21.