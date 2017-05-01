Motorcyclist Dies After Losing Control And Crashing Into Tree

By RICARDO WELLS

Tribune Staff Reporter

rwells@tribunemedia.net

OFFICERS from the Traffic Department are investigating the country’s latest traffic fatality, after a man traveling south bound on Old Trail Road shortly after 11am Sunday lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into a tree.

Circumstances surrounding the incident are unclear, with officers on the scene yesterday only able to confirm that the driver of the motorcycle lost control of the vehicle resulting in him coming into contact with a tree along the eastern side of the road.

According to Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police Stephen Dean, who addressed reporters at the scene Sunday, officers were in the early stages of the investigation and were not in a position to identify the victim of the crash.

Senior ACP Dean noted that an autopsy would be performed to determine the exact cause of death.

He also used the opportunity to remind motorists to be aware of themselves and fellow road users, while cautioning the use of cellphones while operating vehicles.

“We want to use this opportunity to ask motorists, whether on a cycle or in a vehicle, to operate with extreme care and caution when traversing the streets of New Providence or anywhere in The Bahamas.

“We are (warning) you also (about) the proliferation of cellphone usage in vehicles, we are asking you to please try to desist from using the cellphones.”

While Senior ACP Dean would not say whether cellphone use played a role in Sunday’s crash, he added: “You may think that you can be on a cellphone and drive the same time, you may try to text and drive. I can tell you that that has resulted in numerous accidents in New Providence. I can tell you so.”

And he added: “We want to advise members of the public particularly, to be courteous to other road users, also realise that the road is for all vehicles and there are rules governing the road. So we are asking you, as we move forward in the year, exercise extra care and caution.”