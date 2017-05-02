851 Police Officers Promoted On Eve Of Poll

THE Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) has promoted 851 officers, according to an announcement from Commissioner of Police Ellison Greenslade yesterday as officers prepare to cast ballots in the general election’s advanced poll on Wednesday.

The promotions take effect January 1.

Two superintendents have been promoted to chief superintendents; 76 assistant superintendents have been made superintendents; 90 inspectors have been promoted to assistant superintendent

while 107 sergeants have risen to the rank of inspector.

Commissioner Greenslade also announced that 253 corporals have been promoted to sergeant while 323 constables have been promoted to the rank of corporal.

“You’ve waited for well over three years for your promotions, you’ve worked hard, you’ve sacrificed and you have demonstrated a level of commitment and certainly all of the attributes that certainly qualifies you for these promotions,” Commissioner Greenslade said in a video recording issued to the media last night.

He offered congratulations to the officers who were promoted.

This announcement came days after Prime Minister Perry Christie revealed the government will finally pay police officers for working 12-hour shifts in 2013 and 2014, with the first payment of the outstanding sum to be issued on May 29.

He said the second installment in overtime pay would come “in the next budget cycle,” but was not more specific. He said officers who have died or are retired will be paid in full.