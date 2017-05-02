851 Police Officers Promoted On Eve Of Poll

THE Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) has promoted 851 officers, according to an announcement from Commissioner of Police Ellison Greenslade yesterday as officers prepare to cast ballots in the general election’s advanced poll on Wednesday.
The promotions take effect January 1.
Two superintendents have been promoted to chief superintendents; 76 assistant superintendents have been made superintendents; 90 inspectors have been promoted to assistant superintendent
while 107 sergeants have risen to the rank of inspector.
Commissioner Greenslade also announced that 253 corporals have been promoted to sergeant while 323 constables have been promoted to the rank of corporal.
“You’ve waited for well over three years for your promotions, you’ve worked hard, you’ve sacrificed and you have demonstrated a level of commitment and certainly all of the attributes that certainly qualifies you for these promotions,” Commissioner Greenslade said in a video recording issued to the media last night.
He offered congratulations to the officers who were promoted.
This announcement came days after Prime Minister Perry Christie revealed the government will finally pay police officers for working 12-hour shifts in 2013 and 2014, with the first payment of the outstanding sum to be issued on May 29.
He said the second installment in overtime pay would come “in the next budget cycle,” but was not more specific. He said officers who have died or are retired will be paid in full.
Comments
shonkai 11 hours, 40 minutes ago
So how many constables do we still have, more than 1? At leas they will not vote PLP.
Alex_Charles 11 hours, 26 minutes ago
they will fall for it hook line and sinker.
The_Oracle 11 hours, 21 minutes ago
Shameless miscreants. Is there no lower ethical boundary they will not cross? Do not fall for it! It is all over due, and delayed by those who would now act like it is a gift!
DDK 11 hours, 5 minutes ago
SHAMELESS DESPERADOS. We should not assume Bahamian police officers are fools. That would be a terrible thing. Tee-shirts, $100.00 bills, booze, food, phony hotel openings, delayed clinic openings, eve of election promotions....... That VAT sure goes a long way.
moncurcool 10 hours, 59 minutes ago
Takes 3 years to give people the promotions they deserve on the eve of them going to the polls to vote? Really? This foolishness needs to stop. This the same think Chrisite criticize Ingraham with in 2012. Now he has moved it to a worst lever. Shame.
lkalikl 10 hours, 58 minutes ago
More election BS. Fook the motherfooking PLP! Fook every last fooking one of them! They should all burn in hell for eternity. They are sick, treasonous fooking a$$holes! Fook the PLP!
JohnDoes 10 hours, 53 minutes ago
It amazes me that after approximately three years of complaints, right before they Vote, they get what they were asking for. Both the government & commissioner gave them every excuse as to why they will not receive O.T and talked about how there was not enough money to pay officers & promote them but all of a sudden since election is now in season, they get what they were asking for? O.T being paid on the 29th? Do the officers & PSA really believe that? A ploy & if the PLP does win, it would not surprise me at ALL if they give them another excuse on the '29th' as to why they still will not receive O.T/back pay. VAT % will of course without a doubt go UP, Up, Up and these politicians will never take pay cuts to facilitate this, the poor will just get poorer. Yet no raises for Teachers even mentioned?
sheeprunner12 10 hours, 47 minutes ago
The PLP cannot get any more sleazy than this ......... Why would they promote 25% of the police force 2 days before they are scheduled to vote in a general election?????? .............. This is shameless and should be condemned by the international election observers ....... This is rank manipulation of the armed forces to influence their vote for the government (PLP)
Well_mudda_take_sic 10 hours, 35 minutes ago
Five years from now Minnis and the FNM would be doing exactly the same thing....buying votes any way they could to leave the Bahamas as financially crippled as possible after the refilling of the public purse with another round of new taxes and borrowings that would be quickly pillaged and plundered through waste, fraud, corruption and outright theft. The aim is always to make it impossible for the next government to govern so that five years later the previous set of crooks are back for their turn again. And around and around we go.....sinking further down the proverbial toilet. Yes fellow Bahamians, this is the game that continues to be played in Bahamian politics today. It's a game with a select few very corrupt winners and with the vast majority of Bahamians as the big time losers. Everyone supporting the FNM today would be supporting another political party five years from now after Minnis, Symonette and D'Aguilar would have had their turn at that most bountiful trough....the public purse refilled yet again with even more government taxes, fees and borrowings.
Alex_Charles 9 hours, 55 minutes ago
hang em all! Since they are so passionate about the death penalty, let em ALL HANG in Parliament Square
TigerB 7 hours, 9 minutes ago
I like your point sheep runner, but also remember they promoted another 25% last promotion about 3 years ago, so now who will be on foot patrols, corporals and sergeants? the balance is so sickening its scary... I expect to see plenty transfers to family islands cause no way you can have a chief supt. and a supt as well as an ASP running the same station
