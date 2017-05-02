Davis Stands On Record Of Infrastructure Improvement

By RICARDO WELLS

Tribune Staff Reporter

rwells@tribunemedia.net

DEPUTY Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis last night presented his “record” of infrastructure development and social advancement in the Cat Island, San Salvador and Rum Cay constituency, as he dismissed those who have mounted campaigns against his continued representation of the area.

Admitting that his efforts in those islands have not yet yielded a completed vision, Mr Davis touted before a modest crowd of several dozen supporters at a rally in Cat Island that he has dedicated his time in office to ensuring investments and advancements on the respective islands.

Mr Davis, fully embracing the “Little Brave” moniker bestowed on him by his opponent from the Free National Movement (FNM), Gadville McDonald, urged residents to present those campaigning against him with the scores of projects finished or underway across his constituency.

Referring directly to Mr McDonald, Mr Davis said: “‘Big Mac’ say I (didn’t) do nothing for over 20 years. Cat Island, I want you to show ‘Big Mac’ better than you could tell him, because he can’t see.”

He continued: “Take ‘Big Mac’ around to see the roofs that Urban Renewal repaired. Make sure that he sees the many upgrades and construction of bathrooms in homes. Take him to the new homes that Urban Renewal has constructed.”

Mr Davis said his record of empowering Bahamians, particularly those in his constituency, has resulted in upgrades to the Cat Island Administrator’s Office, allowing residents to seek and obtain certified copies of birth certificates.

Mr Davis noted that the opportunities to obtain death and marriage certificates were in the works.

Additionally, the minister of works said improvements have also been seen in Cat Island’s cultural industry, touting that “bigger and better” festivals have benefited vendors on the island.

Continuing his direct address to Mr McDonald, Mr Davis added: “Make sure that he knows that the packing house at Smith’s Bay will be repaired and upgraded to include a kitchen so that they are able to process their produce to add value to the farmer’s produce.

“They may call all that nothing, but I think the people’s lives who are changing as a result would disagree. Of course, don’t get me wrong. There is always more to do.

“The work is not finished — not by a long shot.”

Of ongoing projects and future plans, Mr Davis said a reelected PLP would construct high schools for both north and south Cat Island.

He added that plans have already been drawn up and are ready to go.

Moreover, Mr Davis told residents that approval has already been granted for the construction of the Bennett’s Harbour Dock.

Costs were estimated around $1.2m last night.

Mr Davis indicated that a contractor had already been mobilised for the refurbishment of a dock at New Bight - with a cost of $250,000.

Mr Davis also announced that progress has been made on three clinics on Cat Island - the Orange Creek Health Centre at a cost of $2.1m, the Old Bight Community Health Centre, $1.5m and the Smith’s Bay Clinic, another $6.5m.

According to Mr Davis, the PLP has also constructed 250 linear feet of reinforced concrete seawall at the Smith’s Bay Dock at a cost of $250,000.

Also, Mr Davis said that plans have been finalised for the construction of a police and fire station at Arthur’s Town, at a cost of $2.5m.

“A community and homework centre in Bain Town on the old clinic site has been approved for just under $1m.

“We have also engaged consultant architects and engineers for the international airport terminal building at New Bight,” Mr Davis added.

He said the government has a plan for a new airport in Cat Island and has approved expenditure of up to $11.5m for the new terminal and runway rehabilitation.

Mr Davis furthered that the Christie administration has started work on master plan for the development of all of Cat Island, inclusive of what he referred to as a spine road.

Mr Davis was accompanied in Cat Island last night by three of his Cabinet colleagues - Agriculture Minister Alfred Gray, Environment Minister Kenred Dorsett and State Finance Minister Michael Halkitis - who all endorsed the efforts of Mr Davis in his constituency and post as deputy prime minister.

The group then travelled to San Salvador for a rally in that island last night.

Mr Davis has represented the constituency for five non-consecutive terms - first coming to office in the 1992 Cat Island by-election.