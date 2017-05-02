Us Man Held Over Gun Find

Bimini police arrested a 27-year-old American man after firearms and ammunition were discovered on a vessel over the weekend.

According to reports, police were called to a local resort shortly after 9pm on Friday and conducted a search of a male visitor and his vessel.



Inspector Terecita Pinder said officers allegedly discovered a black .380 pistol with one magazine, containing six live rounds of ammunition in a holster, and one 9mm pistol with 17 rounds of ammunition and two magazines.



The firearms and ammunition were confiscated, and the visitor was taken into police custody.

Insp Pinder said the man is expected to be charged in the Magistrate’s Court early next week on firearm and ammunition related charges.

