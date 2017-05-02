Us Man Held Over Gun Find

Bimini police arrested a 27-year-old American man after firearms and ammunition were discovered on a vessel over the weekend.
According to reports, police were called to a local resort shortly after 9pm on Friday and conducted a search of a male visitor and his vessel.
Inspector Terecita Pinder said officers allegedly discovered a black .380 pistol with one magazine, containing six live rounds of ammunition in a holster, and one 9mm pistol with 17 rounds of ammunition and two magazines.
The firearms and ammunition were confiscated, and the visitor was taken into police custody.
Insp Pinder said the man is expected to be charged in the Magistrate’s Court early next week on firearm and ammunition related charges.
Comments
paul_vincent_zecchino 7 hours, 59 minutes ago
Pretty much the same at most ports of entry, the islands. Declare to customs officials, any and all firearms and ammunition aboard ship, and keep them aboard, and you've no worries.
Even in Cuba, same. Declare what ya got to the authorities, keep them aboard ship, you're OK.
The Caymans, a little different, you declare arms and ammo and customs take them into custody for the duration of your stay, and return them when you depart.
So was this a case of ignorance of the law? Something else? Time will tell, won't it?
Always does, doesn't it?
