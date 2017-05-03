Voter Register Certified

THE 2017 voter register was certified on Monday, according to Parliamentary Commissioner Sherlyn Hall, however The Tribune was unable to obtain a copy up to press time last night.

Mr Hall confirmed yesterday morning that the register had been certified in accordance with the law, but would not take further questions.

He said The Tribune would not be able to obtain a copy of the voter register, nor the register for today’s advanced poll, because department staff were too busy printing election materials.

The Tribune made numerous attempts throughout the day to get further details about the voter population registered to vote today, but was told to “check back after 5pm” because there was a high demand for copies.

This newspaper paid a visit to the department at 3pm, but was not able to make a payment for a copy of the advanced poll register until well after 4.30pm despite numerous attempts to speak with officials who were visibly under strain and, at times, uncoordinated.

Once the payment was finally processed, The Tribune was told to return in an hour to pick up the document, or given the option to have an electronic copy sent via email.

Despite assurances, The Tribune did not receive an electronic copy of the register up to press time.

Last Friday, Mr Hall confirmed that the voter register stood at just over 181,000, but noted that his team was still hard at work weeding out the names of deceased people from the register before it was certified.

There have been repeated concerns about the register, after it was reported last month that it contained hundreds of errors.

In April, Free National Movement officials raised alarm about the discovery of 72 pages of duplicate registrations, names printed of persons born over 200 years ago and some who were born in 2017.

The general election is next week – Wednesday, May 10.