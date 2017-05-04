Fight Breaks Out At Grand Bahama Vote

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A FIST FIGHT broke out between supporters of the Progressive Liberal Party and Free National Movement outside the advanced polling centre in Grand Bahama yesterday.

Cell phone video shows a large group of PLP supporters wearing yellow shirts with Minister for Grand Bahama Dr Michael Darville’s name on it arguing with a smaller number of people wearing red shirts in support of FNM Pineridge candidate Fredrick McAlpine.

Supporters were seen arguing with each other before a series of punches were thrown.

One woman is heard exclaiming that people were throwing a “rock” at someone’s head, but this was not seen on the video. Police intervened to control the chaos, however the large, angry mob continued to shout in anger, even as officers tried to drag some people away from the scene.

Later a man in yellow and blue screamed: “When we ga have a peaceful election? Whoever win, win. What wrong with these people?”

At one point PLP incumbent for West End and Bimini Obie Wilchcombe is seen in the crowd, trying to calm things down.

It is unclear what started the brawl.

Yesterday, FNM officials said the advanced poll in Grand Bahama was also marred by aggression when Dr Darville tried to lead his team onto the Police Training College, allegedly barring other political parties from entering.

FNM candidates in Grand Bahama also raised concerns about the early voting process in the island’s advanced poll, as well as issues about voters overseas reportedly being either turned away or voting on a protest ballot.

Peter Turnquest, incumbent FNM MP for East Grand Bahama, expressed some serious concerns with respect to how the poll was being organised and worked.

“In one area it is very tight and so people coming in and going out are mixing, and we can’t really see if anyone is handing off anything. It leaves too much room for issues,” he said.

Mr Turnquest also indicated that there were issues concerning early voting overseas as well. He reported that a number of persons have been disadvantaged because they were not allowed by poll officials overseas to vote with their passport, which is the law.

“They did not have their voter’s card and so they would not allow them to vote with passports,” he said.

Mr Turnquest was also concerned that there were not enough ballots to accommodate early Bahamian voters in Barbados and Atlanta.

“A constituent of mine was made to vote on a yellow ballot which, as you know, does not count unless there is some issue. That is incredibly unfair to her and it is unfair to the whole electoral process,” he said.

“This whole thing raises a serious level of concern. We certainly hope at the end of the day we end up with fair results. Accurate results may be a stretch, but hopefully we get fair results because the process is totally messed up and unorganised.”

He added: “This is something we have been warning the government and the parliamentary commissioner about from the last referendum and nothing has been done ... and that is very unfortunate.”

Despite the issues, Mr Turnquest feels comfortable that a majority of those voting in yesterday’s advanced poll will support the FNM.

Michael Pintard, FNM candidate for Marco City, also had some concerns regarding the process.



“There should have been three persons in the poll but there were only two persons and we believe the space could have accommodated three,” he said.

He was also concerned about the reported “aggressive” manner displayed at the poll by Dr Darville, PLP incumbent for Pineridge.

“(Dr Darville) was overly aggressive and we thought it was unbecoming in terms of how he behaved, the way he directed his folks onto the property and then seeking to direct everybody else off as if he had authority.

“We were also concerned about outlandish rumours by the PLP, suggesting that persons were attempting to do harm to government officials, and putting many of us at risk,” Mr Pintard said.

Mr Pintard said their false accusations were irresponsible. “It is an act of desperation because they can see they are in the waning hours of their time in office,” he said.

Elkanah Pinder, DNA candidate for East Grand Bahama, said: “Today is a good indication of what is going to happen on Election Day on May 10.

“I feel good and I thought I did very well today in the poll. The turnout was good today especially in East Grand Bahama which had the largest advanced poll voters,” he said.

Norris Bain, the PLP candidate for Marco City, said he was excited to see that Bahamians are carrying out their democratic right.

“The Almighty will have the final say, and we will have to wait for the people to make their decision, but I feel confident that I done what I had to do,” he said.

Frederick McAlpine, the FNM candidate for Pineridge, said he feels very good about the turnout of voters from the area he hopes to represent.

“We are happy with the turnout in the advanced poll today. People want a change and I am confident and excited about the days to come as we move into the general election where everyone will vote,” he said.

Senator Julian Russell, PLP candidate for Central Grand Bahama, said: “I am happy to just to come out here and see the wonderful display of democracy: it is a very good day.”