Sherlyn Hall Has Not Sought An Extension

SIX days before the general election, Parliamentary Commissioner Sherlyn Hall confirmed on Thursday that his contract has expired and that he has not sought an extension.

The contract's expiration comes on the heels of intense public criticism of Mr Hall's performance which has been smouldering since last year's gender equality referendum and peaked on Wednesday when the advanced poll for the general elections plunged into chaos.

Despite a public notice indicating there would be two separate polling stations, thousands of voters slated to cast an early vote in New Providence crammed into Kendal G L Isaacs National Gymnasium on Wednesday.

The chaotic scene was compounded by a number of irregularities, such as late ballot boxes, the absence of scores of voter names that were allegedly approved for the early poll and incorrectly dated cards.

When asked to account for the chaotic scenes, Mr Hall said that Wednesday's exercise did not follow his directives, and suggested that the blame should instead be placed on senior officials that he appointed to carry out specific functions. He stated that after working a 24-hour shift getting the ballot boxes packed and dispatched, the boxes for the advanced poll in New Providence left the department at 7.45m headed for the Kendal Isaacs gym.

"It's right for you to ask me that, but as I said I delegated that function to Mr Smith as returning officer. A week or two before we published in the newspaper that the advanced poll would be held at two locations: the gym and the national stadium. Somehow along the way - he can speak to that - the decision was made just to use the gym.

He said: "I gave specific instructions - we all agreed, we'd use two locations, the gym as well as the stadium."

Carl Smith is a permanent secretary at the Ministry of National Security.

Mr Hall also pointed to a surge of hundreds of applications from poll workers seeking to participate in the advanced poll in the days before its deadline, and said that he was advised to accept the applications despite reservations over eligibility.

He would not say who advised him to accept the applications, only that he erred on the side of caution against possible consequences.

"Well, the act says that advanced poll, the whole purpose of the act was to facilitate voting in advance. The police officers, defense force officers and poll workers who will be engaged on election day, thats the purpose of the advanced poll, so that they can be free to focus on the electoral process. The act does not mention nothing about election agents voting at the advanced poll.

He continued: "An election agent is simply an observer to the election. I was advised to accept the applications."

There were 8,537 voters registered for the advanced poll, according to Mr Hall, who said that 6,994 voters were from New Providence, 1,152 from Grand Bahama and 391 from the Family Islands.

Mr Hall told The Tribune at his office on Farrington Road that he would be meeting with Prime Minister Perry Christie shortly after the interview.

Reports circulated on social media last night that the department's Permanent Secretary Harrison Thompson would be appointed to the post; however, both Mr Hall and Mr Thompson could not confirm those reports during the interview.

"Truth be told, my contract expires today, fourth of May," Mr Hall said. “Three-year contract. And of course it's up to the government what they wish to do in my particular situation, but my contract will expire today. I did not seek an extension.”

