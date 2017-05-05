Dna Concern Over Ballot Box Security

By RICARDO WELLS
Tribune Staff Reporter
DEMOCRATIC National Alliance Leader Branville McCartney has questioned the integrity of Wednesday’s advanced poll, as he and members of his party yesterday suggested that the ballot boxes are not being kept in a secure location.
The DNA also outlined several issues and missteps surrounding sealing and transportation of those ballots.
Mr McCartney alleged that several ballot envelopes were incorrectly sealed, suggesting that this could open a door to a number of concerns.
He spoke to reporters at the DNA’s headquarters on East Street South.
A perturbed Mr McCartney also indicated that those allegedly incorrectly sealed envelopes were later packed away in faulty boxes and transported to an unsecured stairwell at the Parliamentary Registration Department’s Farrington Road location.
In particular, Mr McCartney claimed that the Mount Moriah ballot box had not been adequately sealed, alleging that on at least two occasions while being transported from the Kendal Isaacs Gymnasium to the Parliamentary Registration Department, officials attempted to “better address” the box.
At the time of his press conference, Mr McCartney did not identify the source of the information he was relaying to media, only noting that members of his party were on hand for every step of the process.
However, later in the day, the party’s Pinewood candidate Lincoln Bain; Nassau Village candidate Mario “Ducky” Lockhart and Garden Hills candidate Youri Kemp, jointly took to social media to detail similar claims.
In a video live streamed to Facebook, the three men were seen manoeuvring in and around the Parliamentary Registration Department, openly questioning the department’s security protocol.
In a 13-minute long video, both Mr Bain and Mr Lockhart questioned staff at the office over the placement of the boxes.
The pair, in a short exchange with a police officer posted at the office, asked whether they were permitted to record their video. The two men then proceeded to illustrate how easy it would be for someone unauthorised to access the ballot boxes.
“We are here by the stairwell where the ballot boxes are being kept,” stated Mr Bain in the video.
“This is where the ballot boxes are being kept. A table is blocking the stairwell,” he continued, as he panned from a sign posted to a wall reading “Do Not Enter, Authorised Personnel Only” above the table.
“This is the most ridiculous thing I have ever seen in my life. A table is blocking the stairwell where the Parliamentary Registration Office (has the ballots), and this is being secured by a stairwell.
“Eight thousand ballots are down there in some boxes. Six per cent of the vote, a table is protecting them.”
The pair then moved to the exterior of the building where they were joined by Mr Kemp.
The three men again questioned who made the ruling to house Wednesday’s ballots in such an unsecured facility. The trio further suggested that the ballots should have been sealed, boxed and transported to the offices of Police Commissioner Ellison Greenslade.
Parliamentary officials could not be reached to comment on these allegations, although Parliamentary Commissioner Sherlyn Hall held a press conference about the advanced poll earlier in the day.
Mr Hall has confirmed that his three-year contract expired yesterday, however it is unclear if he will be replaced before the general election on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Mr McCartney said whether they want to or not, the government ought to move to have Mr Hall removed all together, while also taking responsibility for the failures of Wednesday’s advanced polls.
Mr McCartney noted improprieties in the handling of ballots in the 1987 general election, which led many in the public to refer to that process as an election “stolen” by the Progressive Liberal Party.
He added that officials must move to sterilise the voting process ahead of next week’s general election or face criticism of tainted ballots.
According to Mr McCartney, very few of his party’s poll workers were allowed to vote on Wednesday.
The Parliamentary Registration Department was expected to release a statement Thursday in response to the claims, however, one was not issued up to press time.
Mr Hall’s tenure at the department has been tenuous. In addition to Wednesday’s botched poll, Mr Hall also oversaw last June’s gender equality referendum, another polling exercise marred with controversy.
Comments
TalRussell 2 hours, 12 minutes ago
Comrades! Ballot Boxes should never leave any polling station - until after the voters ballots are Counted before sealing while under the watchful eyes of all participating political parties on duty Election Monitors.
observer2 1 hour, 54 minutes ago
Tall, you are absolutely correct. Once the ballots are move and stored anything could happen.
TalRussell 1 hour, 18 minutes ago
Comrade Observer2, the importance of the main opposition party's Election Monitors being in place across our some 456 hundred polling stations, should not to be underestimated or undervalued. Some House seats will be decided by as little as 25, or less votes
Boydie 1 hour, 31 minutes ago
Bran the Man is always a day late and a dollar short.
lkalikl 1 hour, 22 minutes ago
Fook the motherfooking PLP! Fook them all! They don't care about democracy or the people! Fook every last motherfooking PLP! Fook them all! Let them all burn in hell!
truetruebahamian 1 hour, 19 minutes ago
I cannot trust my ex party PLP anymore. I cannot trust them to not employ dirty work I cannot condone their complete mismanagement of our funds and their disregard for our future. Their greed and lack of honour or shame - their heaping huge expenses on our backs - saying that should they be elected they will take care of it, or if not elected the winning party will have to deal with it and pick up the baton regardless of how far back in the bush we have been put by them, meanwhile, they can set the traps and bombs and still have enough stolen money to escape elsewhere to a comfortable life and future.
truetruebahamian 1 hour, 12 minutes ago
How much new artillery has been imported by the plp or donated to them by their red chinese overlords? Who is in charge of them? If it is anything like our publicly (non governmental) subscribed and donated fire engines and ambulances which have been put into their care then they will be as non functional as these machines currently are. A few battle tanks cannot win a war! Casualties - yes, understood, but they better run - and fast !
TalRussell 1 hour, 3 minutes ago
Comrade TrueTrueBahamian, any truth had Long Island's Loretta been successful in removing Minnis - she had plans to put her Senator Rodney, in charge the Chinese's $1.2 million gift armory?
Well_mudda_take_sic 58 minutes ago
Plenty of attentive eyes had better be kept on Little Good Brad, the Evil Wicked Witch and Valentine Grimes and their cohorts come election day and thereafter. The whereabouts and custody controls over every single ballot box must be very carefully monitored not only throughout the election day, but thereafter for as long as it takes until the official final results have been determined (possibly by the courts) and formally announced.
sheeprunner12 12 minutes ago
Where are those ballot boxes right now?????? .......... Who is watching them?????? ........ How will those boxes be transported to the various constituencies???????....... Who will transport the GB/Family Island boxes from Nassau???????? .......... This election that is under the supervision of BJ, Thompson & Hall is not very reassuring
