Man Dies After Being Shot In Head At Car Wash

By RICARDO WELLS

Tribune Staff Reporter

rwells@tribunemedia.net

POLICE are appealing to the public for assistance after a man, who was shot in the head at a car wash in the Marathon area Thursday evening, died in hospital a short time later.

Although police released limited details up to press time, The Tribune understands that the victim, Leo Rahming, was shot at a property on which he operated a business.

Sources suggested that after being shot, Rahming was taken to the Princess Margaret Hospital by way of a private vehicle.

However, he was announced dead a short time later.

The killing took the country’s murder count to 51 for the first five months of the year and marked the first homicide in May, according to The Tribune’s records.

Rahming is the cousin of Latrae Rahming, Prime Minister Perry Christie’s press aide.

In a post to Facebook last evening, Latrae Rahming noted that he spent much of Thursday discussing politics with his cousin, only to be notified of his death later in the evening.

The post read: “I spent the entire day debating politics with my cousin and 30 minutes later received a call saying he was murdered. Before he died he left one value lesson.”

It continued: “‘Thank God for life, at least we are family, we may fight, we may argue but at the end of the day, tomorrow we still love each other and that’s what matters the most. We have to struggle to the FNM, the PLP, and the DNA.’

“Lord knows my heart is heavy. Just like that he’s gone. This violence just have to stop. RIP Leo Rahming.”

Thursday’s homicide marks the 620th killing since the Progressive Liberal Party took office in May 2012, according to The Tribune’s records.

Before the 2012 general election, the PLP, then in opposition, posted billboards throughout New Providence - in areas heavily trafficked by tourists and locals - which said there had been more than 490 killings under the five-year Ingraham administration.

The PLP campaigned that it had the answer to violent crime while the Ingraham administration did not. It promised that if elected it would get crime under control. Instead crime has increased.

Anyone with information on this or any other crime is asked to call police at 919, the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991 or Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS.