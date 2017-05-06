Weather Brings Fnm Grand Bahama Rally To A Halt

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

INCLEMENT weather forced the postponement of the Free National Movement’s (FNM) mass rally in Grand Bahama on Friday evening.

Pakesia Parker Edgecombe, candidate for West Grand Bahama and Bimini, and Iram Lewis, the candidate for Central Grand Bahama, were the only candidates that took to the stage before a heavy downpour scattered the crowd of supporters.

FNM Leader Dr Hubert Minnis is expected to deliver his remarks at the party’s Red Splash Family event on Taino Beach on Saturday.

Newcomer Iram Lewis, the candidate for Central Grand Bahama, said Prime Minister Perry Christie is falling asleep and off in dreamland while the country is falling apart.

“We can no longer play down the harsh reality that people are hurting; things are bad on Grand Bahama, he said. "The PLP has failed the nation miserably. The Prime Minister and his reckless bunch are the problem and Bahamians deserve better."

Mr Lewis said Dr Minnis represents refreshing, compassionate and competent leadership. “In five days, Dr Minnis will be the next Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of the Bahamas,” he declared. The architect and native of Water Cay said Bahamians are ready to embrace real change and vote out the corrupt and uncaring Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) government.

In Grand Bahama, Mr Lewis said businesses are closing and young Bahamians are leaving high school with limited job opportunities. He claimed that the PLP government has neglected the concerns of the people and that PLPs are busy lining their own pockets.

“They are making life better for themselves, their families and friends. They are the problem and an FNM government will be the solution,” he said.

According to Mr Lewis, an FNM government will not only create more jobs but also empower Bahamians to become owners in their country. He said the FNM will market Grand Bahama to ensure its success in the tourism sector. He noted that Minister of Tourism Obie Wilchcombe has done very little to improve the tourism product on the island.



Mrs Edgecombe, who is challenging Mr Wilchcombe at the election on May 10, outlined her plans and vision for constituents. “As your representative my aim is very simple: I plan to listen to you, and I plan to fight for you in Parliament in order to positively transform our community,” she said.

Mrs Edgecombe promised to implement a high school diploma programme, scholarship programme for students seeking higher education, create a trade and vocational school, and a new high school. Other initiatives include a multi-purpose community centre, research centre, state of the art library and computer laboratory, and reconstruction of the popular Sunset Village, complete with wi-fi accessibility.



She will push for a major park and recreation site for families, a much needed landfill and sport-fishing lodges with a seafood market.

Mrs Edgecombe promised to encourage the revitalisation of business from yesteryear with a modern appeal such as the Star Hotel, All My Children and Blue Marlin, a boardwalk in Eight Mile Rock, West End and Bimini, and seawalls to minimise coastal erosion and provide protection of homes, and a football and baseball field on Queen's Highway west.

"I chose the FNM because I believes it is the organisation that can get the job done," she said

She told constituents in West Grand Bahama and Bimini that they will have a choice on May 10. She said they can expect very little growth from the PLP government, but a better future with an FNM administration.

“We can watch our community deteriorate or we can contribute to its transformation,” she said.



The weather also disrupted the PLP's rally plans, with the Prime Minister not travelling to Grand Bahama and Eleuthera because of severe weather warnings on Friday. The rallies were cancelled. On Saturday night the PLP is holding a rally in Abaco.