Bob Bailout Doubts Raised

By SANCHESKA DORSETT

and NEIL HARTNELL

FORMER Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham has questioned under what “lawful authority” did the government use $50m of the “people’s money” to partially replenish the Bank of the Bahamas’ capital because of $100m worth of non-performing loans.

In a speech he had planned to deliver in Grand Bahama at a Free National Movement (FNM) rally but was unable to because of rain on Friday night, Mr Ingraham also asked the government to reveal if any government ministers or members of the governing party “are on the list of non-performing loans to the tune of tens of millions”.

Mr Ingraham said the public’s money should not be paying private loans and the only way to get the government to stop using the Public Treasury “like their own purse” is to vote them out.

“My concern about the $100m in non-performing loans is that we the taxpayers are now responsible for it,” Mr Ingraham noted in his prepared speech.

“So if any politician is caught up in this, we would wish to know and know what is being done about it. The government has put $50 million of our money up to partially replenish the bank’s capital because of these non-performing loans.

“Well I asked on Wednesday night three questions, one of which I will deal with now but up to now I have not seen nor heard of any response to the questions asked. The question was: what was the lawful authority for the $50 million paid by the government to partially cover the bank’s loss from these non-performing loans without the approval of the House of Assembly? Not having received an answer, I presume therefore that the $50 million paid by the government from our taxed and borrowed dollars was paid unlawfully and there are consequences for unlawful public expenditure.”

He also said the only way to “save” Bank of the Bahamas is to “fire the PLP”.

Tribune Business has learned that BOB is seeking Supreme Court protection from the Central Bank, with the regulator demanding an “immediate” $50 million increase in loan loss provisions and legal action against “politically exposed” bad borrowers. Legal documents obtained reveal the extent of the stricken bank’s woes, with its problems so severe that its liquidity could deteriorate “quite literally on any day”.

Abhilash Bhachech, the Central Bank’s inspector of banks and trust companies, expressed concern that BOB’s application for a ‘stay’ of the regulator’s demands could undermine its ability to properly supervise the troubled BISX-listed institution. He warned that imposing a ‘hold’ or injunction on the Central Bank could also “further erode depositor and public confidence” in BOB, as well as undermine “the retail banking system of the Bahamas” given the bank’s systemic importance.

In February, Tribune Business reported that BOB’s financial statements for the half-year to end-December 2016 showed that its total comprehensive loss had increased by almost $2 million year-over-year, rising from $3.587 million to $5.428 million.

However, the loss for the final three months, or second quarter, dropped by 37.3 per cent, falling from $3.267 million to $2.049 million. Provisions for non-performing loans again helped to drive the ‘red ink’, as they rose for the half-year by 18 per cent, from $6.134 million in 2015 to $7.237 million at the end of last year.

In 2014, the Christie administration created a new company, Bahamas Resolve, to take over $100m in bad debt from BOB. At the time, BOB had incurred losses in the previous two years, with its most recent quarterly report noting that its shareholders incurred $4.172m in “red ink.”

While questioning if any well-connected members of the PLP are on the list of non-performing loans, Mr Ingraham continued: “The FNM has repeatedly asked for the names of persons on the list with negative results. I think you ought to know the answer to my question before you vote on Wednesday. You may decide that you shouldn’t be paying off their private loans. Or you might wish to do so. It’s your choice.”

Mr Ingraham said PLP “big shots” think they are untouchable and “entitled to be crooked and corrupt.”

“They believe they are entitled to tell you that what you read, what you hear and what you see are illusions,” Mr Ingraham noted.

“They think your treasury is their bank account. They are the most brazenly corrupt government in the history of the Bahamas - from repair contracts to building contracts; from business contracts to kick-backs from transportation contracts; from acting as front-men selling government approvals and permissions to issuance of permits and licences; to peddlers with arms stretched out collecting left right and centre.”

Mr Ingraham said a vote for the FNM is a vote for change - “change of your government, change of your condition, change of your economy, change in your community, change in your country, change for the better.”

In early February, Prime Minister Perry Christie said the government would soon make a full disclosure on the current affairs of BOB and Resolve Bahamas.

Firing back at suggestions at the time that such a disclosure would not come before the upcoming general election, Mr Christie said: “The elections are not in the near future.”

“Let me say that we are just about ready to come to Parliament with respect to Resolve, its operations and with respect to the Bank of the Bahamas (BOB). We are going to make a full disclosure as to the current affairs and the outcome of Resolve,” Mr Christie said in February.

However a full disclosure was never made in Parliament.



