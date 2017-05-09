Man Shot Dead In Englerston While Ordering Food

By SANCHESKA DORSETT

Tribune Staff Reporter

sdorsett@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was shot and killed late on Monday night in Englerston while ordering food, hours after another man was shot multiple times one corner away.

According to Officer in Charge of the Central Detective Unit, Chief Superintendent Solomon Cash, the first victim was walking through Cordeaux Avenue when he was approached by two men and shot multiple times. He was rushed to hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

Hours later, around 10pm, another man was ordering food, one corner away through Minnie Street, when he was approached by two men and shot.

Supt Cash said at this point police do not know if the shootings are related.

"The victim was at a restaurant by the kitchen door when he was approached by two men with guns who opened fire on him," Supt Cash said.

"He was shot several times in the upper body. Emergency Services Personnel were called to the scene and pronounced the man dead. Right now we have no motive for the homicide but we are following several leads.

"Earlier in the day there was another shooting, south of the area where another man was shot. He was taken to hospital in critical condition. We have not determined at this point if the matters are related."

The killing took the country's murder count to 53 for the year, according to The Tribune's records.

Anyone with information on this homicide is asked to contact police at 911 or 919, the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 328-TIPS.

Investigations continue.