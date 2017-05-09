Plp Told Not To Steal The Vote

By TANEKA THOMPSON

Tribune News Editor

tmthompson@tribunemedia.net

ON the heels of Wednesday’s chaotic and disorganised advanced poll, Free National Movement Leader Dr Hubert Minnis warned the Progressive Liberal Party last night not to “further corrupt” the voting process or attempt to “steal” the general election.

He also alleged that former Parliamentary Commissioner Sherlyn Hall - whose three-year contract ended last Thursday but has been retained as a consultant - received a salary increase from around $5,000 a month to almost $7,000 a month.

He further warned that if there is any “skulduggery” on Election Day, Prime Minister Perry Christie will be held responsible, adding that he “fears” what may happen as a result.

Dr Minnis also said a government led by him will expose any “underhandedness” at the hands of the Christie administration, adding that anyone found breaking the law would be “brought to justice”.

Dr Minnis also lashed out at “lies” he said were being spewed by the PLP in an attempt to hold on to power.

He said if his party assumes office it will not fire civil servants, nor will it cancel National Health Insurance or close Baha Mar down.

“The PLP trickery and underhandedness will soon be brought to light,” Dr Minnis told scores of supporters at a mass rally at the Q E Sports Centre. “The FNM torch will light up the darkness left by the PLP. We will find out the truth about what took place in the midnight hours at the Parliamentary Department before the advanced poll.”

He claimed that Attorney General Allyson Maynard-Gibson and Minister of National Security Dr Bernard Nottage were at the Parliamentary Registration Department “hours before” the advanced poll, and wanted to know what they were doing there.

He also alleged: “I have troubling news. Mr Sherlyn Hall who messed up the registers on three separate occasions, including the chaos of last Wednesday is back. He was let go and sent home on Thursday, but was rehired on Saturday. And guess what? They have significantly increased his salary from about $5,000, to almost $7,000 per month.”

Yesterday, new Acting Parliamentary Commissioner Charles Albury told reporters that Mr Hall was remaining as a consultant at the department and helping in the transition process.

“The stench of this action smells to high heaven and we have a right to know what went down,” Dr Minnis added. “. . . Rest assured, that God willing, we will find out. And anybody found breaking the law will be brought to justice.

“The FNM torch will light up the darkness left by the PLP. Whatever is done in the darkness will eventually be brought to light.”

Further underscoring concerns about the Parliamentary Registration Department (PRD), Dr Minnis said when he and his wife went to pick up their voter’s cards, the wrong photo was affixed to his wife’s document.

He said all the other information on the voter’s card was correct. He added that when he alerted officials to the mistake, they first said the photo was correct, even though his wife was standing next to him.

He said officials later replaced his wife’s photo with the correct one but questioned how many other errors were occurring in the PRD.

If his party wins the election, Dr Minnis promised the FNM would create an Elections Commission, so Cabinet ministers would not have responsibility for elections. He said the FNM would also create an independent Boundaries Commission that will be free of government interference and implement a fixed date for voting.

He also said his party would create a “new era” of housing with a rent to own programme to facilitate home ownership.

He again pledged to implement a solarisation programme to create affordable energy and efficient housing.

He said the FNM will introduce a recall system for non-performing members of Parliament and tougher rules for financial disclosure of elected and public officials.

“We will embark on a new era which ensures homeowners are adequately protected from unfair home foreclosure,” he said.



Dr Minnis also urged those who may be considering voting for the Democratic National Alliance (DNA) not to “waste” their vote. He said the FNM is the only party that can defeat the PLP.

He also touched on “lies” he said were being spread by the PLP.

“It is a lie that the FNM will close Baha Mar upon coming to office,” he said, adding that his party wants the mega resort to succeed. “It is a lie that after we become the government Hubert Ingraham and Brent Symonette will take over the FNM. It is pure foolishness and a lie.

“. . . It is a lie that the FNM will stop NHI and fire civil servants.”

Several other candidates also spoke last night, including FNM Free Town candidate Dionisio D’Aguilar.

A week after former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham raised concern about the “precarious” state of the Public Treasury, Mr D’Aguilar claimed the public purse is “broke” and unable to meet many of its obligations.

Meanwhile FNM Tall Pines candidate Don Saunders said if elected, the issue of recurrent dump fires will be a top priority for him.



The FNM will hold a rally in Grand Bahama and a final rally in New Providence tonight at the Q E Sports Centre ahead of Wednesday’s general election.