Pm Warns Of Foreign Interests Ahead Of Ballots Being Cast

By AVA TURNQUEST

Tribune Chief Reporter

aturnquest@tribunemedia.net

HOURS away from the 2017 general election, Prime Minister Perry Christie made an impassioned plea for his party to be returned to government, citing opponents as foreign special interests and a fake protest movement.

Hundreds of Progressive Liberal Party supporters flocked to Clifford Park last night to rally the party’s base in the countdown to the 2017 general elections.

Although crowds did not fill the park to capacity, scores of supporters waited until nearly midnight to hear from party leader Mr Christie.

He pledged that good things were on the way for the country as he outlined the initiatives undertaken by the PLP administration this term, and reiterated warnings over the dangers of voting for a Minnis-led Free National Movement.

Although he did not address the movement directly, Mr Christie also took a jab at We March Bahamas spokesperson Ranard Henfield. Mr Henfield gave a full endorsement of the FNM and its leader Dr Hubert Minnis last week, and is advocating for the PLP to be voted out of office.

Mr Christie said: “This threat of stop and cancel is very real. But it’s not the only threat that the FNM represents because listen, these are very serious times. I think our democracy is facing a real, a new threat.

“We’re just a small country and yet some very dangerous people are pouring millions of dollars into propaganda and lies to tear the PLP down, and I ask you this question why do you think they are doing this? I’m not talking about now, I’m talking about years of hate, years of lies.

“I’m talking about millions of dollars, big money financing fake scandals, fake websites, fake social media, fake protest movements, fake protest movements, people who get together and say they represent issues and then they turn up in FNM shirts.

“Fake front organizations we’ve never seen anything like this before, fake bank accounts. Ask yourselves this question, all that money all those toxic, vicious lies. Who are these people and what is it they want from this country.

He continued: “What are they looking to gain? What are they looking to gain if they put their FNM puppets in power? What is it that they want from this country? What do you think they’re looking to get, do you think what they really want is to improve social services? “Do you think what they want is to take National Health Insurance forward? Do they want to help Bahamian children, or Bahamian families pay their bills. You think that’s what their agenda is, why they told all those lies and for all those years?

Mr Christie continued: “So when I tell you this is a big big election don’t forget it, think about it. I don’t want to see this country enter into a period of instability. I don’t want to see this country lose the progress we’ve worked so hard for. I don’t want to see this country lose our future.

“So I need you all of your to work really hard in the next few hours,” he added, “not for me, for all of us, we’re all in this together, all for one, one for all.”