Pm Warns Of Foreign Interests Ahead Of Ballots Being Cast

By AVA TURNQUEST
Tribune Chief Reporter
aturnquest@tribunemedia.net
HOURS away from the 2017 general election, Prime Minister Perry Christie made an impassioned plea for his party to be returned to government, citing opponents as foreign special interests and a fake protest movement.
Hundreds of Progressive Liberal Party supporters flocked to Clifford Park last night to rally the party’s base in the countdown to the 2017 general elections.
Although crowds did not fill the park to capacity, scores of supporters waited until nearly midnight to hear from party leader Mr Christie.
He pledged that good things were on the way for the country as he outlined the initiatives undertaken by the PLP administration this term, and reiterated warnings over the dangers of voting for a Minnis-led Free National Movement.
Although he did not address the movement directly, Mr Christie also took a jab at We March Bahamas spokesperson Ranard Henfield. Mr Henfield gave a full endorsement of the FNM and its leader Dr Hubert Minnis last week, and is advocating for the PLP to be voted out of office.
Mr Christie said: “This threat of stop and cancel is very real. But it’s not the only threat that the FNM represents because listen, these are very serious times. I think our democracy is facing a real, a new threat.
“We’re just a small country and yet some very dangerous people are pouring millions of dollars into propaganda and lies to tear the PLP down, and I ask you this question why do you think they are doing this? I’m not talking about now, I’m talking about years of hate, years of lies.
“I’m talking about millions of dollars, big money financing fake scandals, fake websites, fake social media, fake protest movements, fake protest movements, people who get together and say they represent issues and then they turn up in FNM shirts.
“Fake front organizations we’ve never seen anything like this before, fake bank accounts. Ask yourselves this question, all that money all those toxic, vicious lies. Who are these people and what is it they want from this country.
He continued: “What are they looking to gain? What are they looking to gain if they put their FNM puppets in power? What is it that they want from this country? What do you think they’re looking to get, do you think what they really want is to improve social services? “Do you think what they want is to take National Health Insurance forward? Do they want to help Bahamian children, or Bahamian families pay their bills. You think that’s what their agenda is, why they told all those lies and for all those years?
Mr Christie continued: “So when I tell you this is a big big election don’t forget it, think about it. I don’t want to see this country enter into a period of instability. I don’t want to see this country lose the progress we’ve worked so hard for. I don’t want to see this country lose our future.
“So I need you all of your to work really hard in the next few hours,” he added, “not for me, for all of us, we’re all in this together, all for one, one for all.”
Comments
PastorTroy 11 hours, 58 minutes ago
Yeeah RIIGHT!! Sounds like desperation to me. Your time's up sir, for 5 long years you had the illusion of power and forsake those who have the 'real power' in this little democracy, (aka The People). Respectfully sir, thank you for everything, good and bad, you and your administration have awakened a 'sleeping giant', but after 5 long years, your time is up. Enjoy your last few hours being PM of our nation, retire with grace and humility. #WhoNext?
Sickened 11 hours, 40 minutes ago
It frightens me that even a few thousand of us will be voting for the PLP!
DDK 10 hours, 10 minutes ago
Many will believe this greedy creature and vote for his party, the way of the populace world-wide. We must just hope and pray that common sense will prevail with the majority and that gerrymandered boundaries and stolen ballots do not influence the outcome tomorrow and that election officials do their job properly.
Sickened 11 hours, 34 minutes ago
The only foreign interests causing a problem are the Chinese. This fact is also worrying the Americans.
TalRussell 11 hours, 28 minutes ago
Comrades! Isn't it fair to describe both PM Christie and the Red Party's Leader, as two fish-out-of-water - with neither leader having a 2017 General Election campaign message that resonated with the voters.
Reflecting back over the past 25 years - the majority of House MP's were either in Cabinet, Parliamentary Secretaries, or Chairman's of Government Boards - making the People's Representation in the House - all but a sham.
This will not change regardless which party wins the GE, and if the victor walks away with 21 seats - the minimum number Cabinet Ministers must be 8 - and the rest will be appointed to various government positions - leaving no MP's to represent the people's interests.
BMW 11 hours, 14 minutes ago
He says good things are on the way for the country for fuck sake we been waiting five years asshole!
Inspiration 10 hours, 43 minutes ago
People of Bahamas, you have the future in your hands, respect the process for change, what have you to lose if you follow your heart and build a future that is inconclusive for you all. The world is watching and praying for the best outcome, you have so much pride and strength let that guide you to a new vision for your beautiful country who needs help in becoming a national player in a national role.
We all have to wade through the information that sent out but learn to read between the lines and look at what has been accomplished for the whole country not just Nassau, you are such a bigger country than one island. We all watching from the outside looking in for the spirit and strength we have seen in its people.
“You must never doubt your ability to achieve anything, become anything, overcome anything and inspire everything.” ― Tasha Hoggatt
DDK 10 hours, 20 minutes ago
THIS MAN IS SO FULL OF IT HE MAKES TRUMP LOOK LIKE AN ALTAR BOY!
jackbnimble 10 hours, 15 minutes ago
The PM and his cronies have probably made all sorts of under-the-table deals with their real employers, the Chinese, not to mention, they probably sold us down the river to make sure they got them. All that is now at risk if they lose the election as a smart in-coming Government would definitely stop review and cancel it all and this thought for some reason just gives me so much glee.
ThisIsOurs 10 hours, 11 minutes ago
Looks fairly scanty....I know they expected more people to call a rally at Clifford park...hopefully it's a good sign. If they lose they MAY be willing to clean house and they'll certainly hold the FNM to account
"talking about millions of dollars, big money financing fake scandals, fake websites, fake social media, fake protest movements, fake protest movements, people who get together and say they represent issues and then they turn up in FNM shirts."
It's neither here nor there that he showed up in a red shirt....somewhat unfortunate, but it doesn't negate the thousands who marched to show their displeasure at the massive corruption, incompetence and negligence over the past five years
proudloudandfnm 9 hours, 50 minutes ago
Downgraded to almost junk status.
Unployment above 17%
Freeport damn near bankrupt.
Nassau can't keep the electricity on for more than 24 hours at a time.
Crime is still out of control.
VAT money just dissappeared.
Anybody seen them 2% BTC shares Perry broke into TV to anounce????
The dump still on fire even though Brave's company was given the contrack.
The new brand roads in Nassau aint seen a lick of maintenance since.
What progrees is this delusuonal old man talking bout????
Cobalt 4 hours, 14 minutes ago
Don't forget about Rubis....
and Bamsi....
and numbers house.....
plus all of his scandle ridden MP's.
Sickened 9 hours, 49 minutes ago
If FNM wins and they do not start AND finish a commission of inquiry on this PLP corruption in the first two years I WILL be asking Minnis et al to resign immediately and will not consider voting for them again.
DDK 6 hours, 38 minutes ago
Second that!
sheeprunner12 3 hours, 6 minutes ago
Third that!!!!!
kairosmatt 8 hours, 48 minutes ago
He's right. There IS a billionaire foreigner using millions to create fake news, scandals, websites, and protests.
His name Nygard. And Perry and all them work for him (as well as other things no doubt!)
ThisIsOurs 7 hours, 37 minutes ago
Lol, he can't be serious. Them Chinese symbols still on the British Colonial Hilton?
birdiestrachan 7 hours, 30 minutes ago
It would appear that there are not as many people as the FNM rally not that it matters but the pictures were taken from different angles. Why is there all of this talk about stealing an election according to "roc with doc" what is he afraid of.? as for Chinese investors Countries all over the world are inviting them to invest. Dollars in PLP Flags and Shirts just pure foolishness. it seems Nygard has helped many Bahamians picking on him may backfire.
The FNM Government or their supporters can not speak of anything the FNM Government has done to advance the Bahamas or its people.can
ThisIsOurs 6 hours, 11 minutes ago
You're joking right? It looks like more people are at the FNM rally, I made the observation earlier but couldn't make that claim because they are at different angles. The PLP rally looks very scanty
I'd normally dismiss attendance, but attendance at competing rallies is an indication of "something", the question is what? Will everyone in attendance vote tomorrow? Only tomorrow will tell
banker 2 hours, 54 minutes ago
Well, you are as bad as Tal for numbers, but that's because PLP .... never mind, I said that I wouldn't insult you anymore.
I got out my image counting software. It sees 669 people in the pic. I was sorely tempted to subtract 3 people to make it 666, but I couldn't do it.
The red dots are what the software sees as persons. 669 red dots. by banker
Edit, I just noticed that I forgot to circle a big portion on the left of the pic and the folks in the back. The crowds are probably equal ~ around 900 - 1000 people for both rallies - PLP and FNM.
Doesn't bode well for FNM with so many stupidos supporting the PLP.
birdiestrachan 7 hours, 21 minutes ago
The Guy in the Black Shirt was always about the FNM. He came out of the gate to close to the election with all of his demands. just another wolf in sheep clothing. he has lost credibility providing he had any in the first place. just another lawyer with no work to do.
sheeprunner12 3 hours, 9 minutes ago
Perry knows all about the foreign interests .......... Colombian cartels ........ The Sheikh ....... The Chinese Triads......... Nygard ......... TonTons ........... Koreans ............ Watsayu Perry??????
norman_t 2 hours, 43 minutes ago
Sickening. Truly sickening that this man is the best The Bahamas has to offer. He isn't fit to lead a household and here he has his fat hands in the people's cookie jar. Sickening.
SP 1 hour, 41 minutes ago
Christie can only be referring to his Chinese, Nygard and TonTon foreign special interests puppet masters.
Good riddance to bad trash Wednesday.
I would be totally surprised If Plunder Loot Pillage wins 7 to 9 seats max!
sheeprunner12 1 hour, 36 minutes ago
Agreed ......... 1000%
Alex_Charles 14 minutes ago
Sadly, the PM is correct. Mr. Christie is still an ineffective Prime Minister and his administration had it's share of crooks.
This whole country is nothing but a pissing contest between Nygard funding the PLP and Bacon funding the FNM. Our parties are bought
