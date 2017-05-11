Alfred Sears Urges Christie To Resign As Party Leader

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
AS HE called for former Prime Minister Perry Christie to resign as leader of the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) last night, Alfred Sears said he saw the sweeping defeat coming after Fort Charlotte residents repeatedly told him they could not stand the leadership of the country any longer, despite their personal affection for him.
Mr Sears, who was projected to lose to the Free National Movement’s (FNM) Mark Humes according to unofficial results, said last night that it is “obvious” the party would have stood a better chance winning the election had he been victorious in the PLP’s leadership race in January, adding that “the party made a mistake” in choosing Mr Christie.
“The outcome of the convention did not inspire trust or confidence in the Bahamian electorate but that’s behind us now and I think the party has a wonderful opportunity to rebuild and reengineer itself,” he said.
When asked if he thought Mr Christie should resign as party leader, Mr Sears said: “Certainly. I think the party needs to be refreshed. I don’t see how the party can rebuild without new leadership.”
One of Mr Sears’ peers, former State Minister for Finance Michael Halkitis, told The Tribune last night that he is now finished with frontline politics and will not run again.
Mr Halkitis was the incumbent MP for Golden Isles. Last night it appeared that he - like the majority of his colleagues - lost his seat; however all of the poll results were not made available up to press time.
Mr Sears, however, said he saw the defeat coming.
“As I canvassed, the refrain that I met almost unbearably is that ‘we like you, we respect you and we feel you would be a good member of Parliament for this constituency and also we feel that you have a significant contribution to make on the national stage. But we cannot in good conscience continue with the leadership of our country for another five years under the PLP.’ That is what I met in so many of the homes in constituencies in Fort Charlotte, including registered members of the PLP.”
PLP Chairman Bradley Roberts was the first prominent official to concede defeat yesterday, adding the party will have to enter an era of rebuilding.
He said he was surprised by the results and that officials would have to review the matter to determine the way forward for the party.
His statement came at the PLP’s headquarters on Farrington Road.
By 9.30pm the building was nearly empty as the few PLPs who had gathered in hope of celebrating victory left as the results foreshadowed a staggering loss.
Some people were near tears as they sighed while watching the results.
“Perry cause this,” one elderly man said, while others dressed in PLP paraphernalia agreed.
“Today thousands peacefully exercised their democratic right to elect the government of their choice in free and fair general elections,” Mr Roberts said. “We congratulate them on their civility as the Bahamas cherished its international reputation as one of the oldest and most stable democracies.
“They spoke loud and clear and there is an adage that the voice of the people is the voice of God. We believe this and we humbly accept their verdict. We congratulate those that are victorious. And the PLP will have to go in a mode of rebuilding.
“We would have to review this matter obviously because this was unexpected; it caught me by complete surprise but, as I said, the voice of the people is the voice of God.”
Mr Christie did not speak to supporters or the media last night. However he released a statement conceding his loss and congratulated the country’s Prime Minister elect, Dr Hubert Minnis.
Comments
Economist 4 hours, 4 minutes ago
Mr. Sears, many wanted to vote for you but could not risk you being the one who took the PLP over the top to another 5 years, so they voted strategically.
People voted against the corruption and the secrets and the lack of accountability of the PLP. The FNM happened to be the beneficiary.
The DNA also lost votes because no one could stomach the idea of another 5 years of the PLP and many DNA's also voted strategically.
Had you won the leadership, and been able to persuade 5 or 6 of the last cabinet not to run, you might have seen a different story.
Under normal circumstances you would have won your seat.
Alex_Charles 1 hour, 47 minutes ago
I absolutely agree with this assessment. Sears was a damn fine candidate but voting for him was too risky.
sp1nks 3 hours, 48 minutes ago
And so the PLP infighting begins
MassExodus 3 hours, 27 minutes ago
Yall swing yaselves KML
SP 2 hours, 39 minutes ago
Whereas I agree Mr. Alfred Sears stood to have had a better result than Mr. Christie as leader of the party, the PLP would have still carried the decades old stigma of corruption, gross incompetence and unbridled nepotism, which would have still spelled doom in yesterdays elections.
Alfred was pointedly questioned on Peace 107.5FM how he intended on dealing with corruption in the PLP if won the leadership race. He immediately went into "full bullshit mode" responding "The Bahamas was part of international organizations that address such issues"...Wrong answer!...And proof positive that he was well prepared to continue offering sanctuary to colleagues caught involved in political graft. AKA...Business as usual!!
Dr. Minnis approach to addressing corruption is the only sensible solution to corruption and the only solution accepable to the electorate.
Alfred Sears did not display the fortitude needed to deal with corruption and people simply did not trust him to do what is necassary to rid our country of systemic corruption.
PLP Chairman Bradley Roberts found himself "caught me by complete surprise" because he lives in world of 4 decades of spin, lies, corruption and victimization.
Bradley Roberts, Witch Maynard, Perry Christie, Shane Gibson, Obie Wilschcomb and the vast majority of PLP lost touch with average Bahamians reality so long ago that they no longer recognize, and has no care whatsoever for truth, needs and the will of the people.
Speaking of Witch Maynard & dem.....???
ThisIsOurs 2 hours, 38 minutes ago
"former State Minister for Finance Michael Halkitis, told The Tribune last night that he is now finished with frontline politics and will not run again."
If it's one thing the incoming MPs should learn, your life and your reputation live beyond politics, so make sure you do the things to ensure they both come out for the good. There's probably not a person in the world who's not wondering how Halkitis and Wilson approved the financial recklessness of the past five years and why they should be given anyone's books to look after.
baldbeardedbahamian 2 hours, 37 minutes ago
CAN WE CUT THE AMOUNT OF HIS PENSION? HE DOES NOT DESERVE MUCH AFTER HIS DISMAL PERFORMANCE AS POMPOUS BUFFOON IN CHARGE OF THE FINANCES OF THE COUNTRY. DOES THIS CHANGE OF GOVERNMENT MEAN THAT EVIL UNCA BERNIE AND BASTARDGERALD CANT READ MY EMAILS AND HACK MY PHONE ANY MORE?
baldbeardedbahamian 2 hours, 34 minutes ago
I THINK BIRDIE NUSSA HAVEHAD ITS PLP TROLL CONTRACT CANCELLED COS I DONT SEE NO POSTS FROM IT.
ohdrap4 2 hours, 25 minutes ago
she stayed home today until she went to pick up the grandchildren from school after 3pm.
the water and sewage bill which accumulated for 5 years will rear its ugly head.
realfreethinker 2 hours, 19 minutes ago
birdie is lurking he/she posted a few minutes ago
realfreethinker 2 hours, 16 minutes ago
This is birdie's contribution thus far "The PLP had a tough way to go they were always criticized. The FNM Government will have a much easier time, but the results will speak for themselves and they will not be able to hide their results"
Well_mudda_take_sic 2 hours, 27 minutes ago
Sears should be kept out of active politics forever. He was instrumental in the 'legalization' of the racketeering activities of the gaming web shop owners against the wishes of the Bahamian people as expressed in the outcome of a costly national referendum that the PLP unbelievably ignored. Sears is now much too beholden to the numbers' bosses!
sheeprunner12 1 hour, 56 minutes ago
The PLP is in a quandry ....... They have NO viable, trustworthy electable leader for the foreseeable future ......... Perry's stalwarts must all die first
Greentea 1 hour, 24 minutes ago
Come on man. It was going to be legalized one way or the other. HAI would have done it witouth a referendum because the country needed the revenue. This had more to do with money than morals. But what you are saying is like saying D'Aguilar, Dames and them who worked for Baha Mar or had business ties to Baha Mar are in Izzy's pocket because he once paid them and that is ridiculous.
realfreethinker 2 hours, 21 minutes ago
Can perry ignore that opinion poll that happened yesterday?
SP 1 hour, 51 minutes ago
Lol....He can ignore everything and everybody as usual, but WE will be totally focused on HIM!
sheeprunner12 2 hours, 7 minutes ago
The PLP had its convention in January 2017 ......... and the PLP delegates re-elected Perry as opposed to Sears ......... They made their bed hard and now have to lie in it ..... Too bad
jackbnimble 1 hour, 54 minutes ago
The PLP would have feared better at the polls with Sears at the helm. Personally, I probably would have voted PLP with a change in leadership but the cronies wanted Christie and so they got what Christie came with - the cut behind of a lifetime at the polls.
The only thing that worries me with Sears, though, is his connection to Flowers who is still looking for a bank license and a government who can give it to him.
Alex_Charles 1 hour, 52 minutes ago
man it's a crying shame Alfred lost. sadly Sears was with the wrong party, but he had integrity that NO-ONE on the PLP side possessed. There needs to be serious reformation.
Greentea 1 hour, 21 minutes ago
Perry hasn't resigned yet? Late again to the inevitable.
sheeprunner12 1 hour, 1 minute ago
The PLP continues to spit in the face of the Westminster system ...... When a leader loses a major election he/she resigns from the post to allow for a new leader with a new vision for the party to emerge ..... but the PLP is a kleptocracy (a group of rich power-hungry elitist families)
The_Oracle 1 hour, 1 minute ago
Personal affection or personal affliction? I ask because we were all afflicted........ Mr. Christies disgraceful legacy is further disgraced by the fact he did not address even his constituents! Seems the old guard of both Parties are poor losers.
SP 55 minutes ago
Sore loser mouth could say anything! Michael Halkitis, Kalise Rolle and Arnold Forbes were a tremendous disappointments.
These guys jumped in Christie's 2012 corruption pool and DOVE DEEP & OFTEN.
Goodbye PLP...Please stay gone!
sheeprunner12 54 minutes ago
Yep ....... they were SLOP spawn gone wild under Perry ......... BOL
Baha10 51 minutes ago
Now that virtually all of the "old Guard" have been washed away by the Red Tide and the few that remain are not wanted either, it would be the perfect time for the PLP to consider "re-branding" as the New Vision Party (NVP) under Sears and a cadre of young talent.
John 51 minutes ago
Word is circulating that Glenn's Hanna-Martin lost her seat in the recount. If this is correct then the PLP has no seats in New Providence. WOW!
Alex_Charles 0 minutes ago
word is also circulating that Brave may be going to election court over voter fraud.
diplomatic Immunity GONE. Somebody gonna pay ninety a visit for a LONG time!
