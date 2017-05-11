Baha Mar Gains Over 18,000 Job Applicants

By NATARIO McKENZIE

Tribune Business Reporter

nmckenzie@tribunemedia.net

Baha Mar has attracted more than 18,000 job applicants since it kicked-off its recruitment campaign in mid-January a senior executive said yesterday, describing the response as “overwhelming”.

Robert Sands, Baha Mar’s senior vice-president of government and external affairs, told Tribune Business that Baha Mar has received

18,286 applications since it started its recruitment campaign. The resort has hired in excess of 1,700 employees to-date, a number that continues to grow.

Mr Sands said: “I think the excitement in a large amount of persons interested in wishing to work at Baha Mar has been overwhelming. We will continue to review those applications. At the end of the day, our commitment is to employ in excess of 5,000 persons when the resort is fully opened.”

The number of applicants is more than three times’ the number of available positions once Baha Mar is fully open, a further indication of both the persistently high unemployment rate and Bahamians seeking what they perceive as better paying, more secure jobs.

Graeme Davis, Baha Mar’s top executive, recently told Tribune Business that reservations at the Grand Hyatt have “exceeded our expectations”.

Late last month, the resort revealed that reservation availability for the Grand Hyatt at Baha Mar has been moved up to May 8, some 2s days earlier than originally advertised.

An official ribbon cutting ceremony to mark the opening of the 1,800 room Grand Hyatt was held on April 21, with this past Monday bringing an end to the preview period.

Chow Tai Took Enterprises (CTFE), the conglomerate formed by the late billionaire, Cheng Yu Tung, and now controlled by his family, is the resort’s new developer and is pushing for a full opening in March 2018.

Baha Mar also includes a 300-room SLS resort, a 200-room Rosewood Baha Mar property, and the 694-room Melia Nassau Beach, which has been open for three years and operates as an adults-only, all-inclusive.