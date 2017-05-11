Dna ‘Will Go On’ Despite Failure To Win Any Seats

By RICARDO WELLS

Tribune Staff Reporter

rwells@tribunemedia.net

ALTHOUGH the Democratic National Alliance (DNA) failed to win any seats in the general election or capture a significant portion of the votes, party Leader Branville McCartney last night insisted that it “will go on” but said his future at its helm will be determined by party executives.

“There will be a meeting in the week that will determine how we as a party move forward,” Mr McCartney said after he led the DNA unsuccessfully in a second consecutive election.

“As it relates to me returning, that is something that the DNA will have to make a determination on,” he told The Tribune. “But we will have a meeting within the coming days to determine how we move forward in the DNA and in Bamboo Town,” he remarked.

Mr McCartney also congratulated the Free National Movement on successfully contesting the 2017 general election.

Mr McCartney said he remains “hopeful” that the incoming Minnis administration is “capable of addressing the many issues that the county faces”.

“I hope and pray that this government will fix the many ills. The work starts now. Crime, lack of jobs, issues with healthcare, that dump that is still burning - this administration has a lot on its plate.

“I wish them all the very best. The people have spoken and the FNM is the new government and the work, like I said, starts now.”

The DNA contested 35 of the 39 constituencies yesterday.