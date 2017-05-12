Education And Crime Are First Items On Fnm Agenda

By RICARDO WELLS

Tribune Staff Reporter

rwells@tribunemedia.net

THE incoming Minnis administration is expected to implement several of its campaign proposals in education and national security once the new session of Parliament convenes later this month, with officials signalling an end to social promotion, enhanced work environments for teachers and wide-reaching social programmes aiming to help at-risk youth.

Shortly after Dr Hubert Minnis was sworn in as the country’s fourth prime minister, his administration’s presumptive education and national security ministers addressed concerns surrounding the respective portfolios, with both men touting sweeping changes and innovative policies on the horizon.

Marvin Dames, the member of Parliament-elect for the Mount Moriah constituency, on Thursday said plans to tackle crime from a societal viewpoint continues to be the mandate of the new administration.

Mr Dames, a retired senior police officer, said the community elements advanced by the party must be set in motion on day one.

“We know that we need to get Bahamians back to work if we want to reduce crime. That is the major concern for this administration. Poverty in our country has played a tremendous role in the advancement of criminality in our society,” Mr Dames said.

“In order for us to discuss crime, we must start with our people and the economy. It is the only way. More importantly we need to respect our young people and get our young people to work.

“Over the years we have lost so many of our young people to crime and those in the position that I now find myself in have been unable to fix that.

“That is a priority. The youth of this nation must be at the forefront in the resolution because they are primary in the issue. We need to aid our youth.”

The FNM, ahead of the general election, declared as one of its main principles that it believed it to be the right of every citizen to live and work in a safe and prosperous community.

The party further presented 20 ways it planned to decrease crime and improve the effectiveness of the police force.

The party said it planned to enforce a zero tolerance for crime; develop a modern, efficient crime fighting machine; establish, build and equip an independent forensic lab; work with community based partners; eliminate habitats where criminality flourishes; enact legislation to establish the National Intelligence Agency; enforce Marco’s Law and establish the sexual offences register; use state of the art technology; establish a national neighbourhood watch consultative council; establish a public sector anti-corruption agency; conduct a comprehensive review of police officers compensation and re-institute term limits for the commissioner of police, commodore of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force and the commissioner of corrections.

Additionally, the party pledged to reorganise the police reserves; strengthen the RBDF satellite bases; implement aggressive measures to arrest the trafficking of narcotics and firearms; arrest gang violence through educational programmes; establish a Guns and Gangs Unit; undertake a comprehensive manpower audit of the police force and identify an external inspector for our law enforcement agencies whose responsibility will be to review the efficiency and effectiveness of our enforcement agencies.

Education

For his part, South Beach MP-elect Jeffery Lloyd said the new Minnis administration intends to end social promotion - a programme he labelled “a blight” on education.

Mr Lloyd said the party would look to make public several of its “brisk and aggressive” plans in the coming weeks.

“We are a party of reformation and transformation and those will be the two pillars on which we will build our new education model,” he said.

“We will redeem education and give it its full due. We have to bring accountability back to the process if we want to improve education. This is about ending social promotion which has been a blight on our system.

“This is about expanding educational reach down to the earliest possible ages. This also is about making education recognised for the value that it is to our society.

“We also understand and appreciate that technical education is one that has been assaulted in its recognition and importance to our country. We will address that.”

In its manifesto the FNM said it would look to implement comprehensive changes, all of which would be hinged on four fundamental principles.

The manifesto noted: “The Free National Movement proposes to comprehensively address the identified challenges in the following manner: end social promotion in the school system; increase investments in education – human resources and training, private sector involvement and technical vocational training; by greater investment in the continuous training, retraining and professional development of teachers and educational professionals; increase expenditure on educational infrastructure to reduce class sizes and provide greater resources for the educational establishment; recruit interested Bahamian candidates for teaching careers through attractive incentives; increase investment in technical and vocational education in high schools; encourage and financially support through tax breaks and subventions, private sector involvement in education subject to rigorous regulatory standards.”

The party is also expected to amend the Education Act to mandate pre-school learning.

The party has yet to name any members of its new Cabinet.

However, sources in the party have tapped Mr Lloyd as the next minister of education and Mr Dames and the next minister of national security. The country’s new minister of finance and attorney general are expected to be sworn in at Government House today.