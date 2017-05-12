Man Found Shot Dead In Car With Engine Running Off Carmichael Road

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

nscavella@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was shot and killed while sitting in the driver's seat of a vehicle in the Carmichael Road area early on Friday morning, police have said.

According to Chief Superintendent Solomon Cash, officer in charge of the Central Detective Unit (CDU), the car's engine was still running when officers arrived at the scene at Whitaker Close off Carmichael Road.

He said sometime around 12.30am police received information of a shooting at the location. Upon arrival, he said officers found a silver vehicle parked on the eastern side of the street.

A preliminary check of the vehicle revealed the lifeless body of a man, who appeared to be in his early 30s, Chief Supt Cash said. Emergency Medical Services (EMS) personnel were summoned and officially pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Chief Supt Cash said police have no motive for the murder. However, it pushes the country's murder count to 54 for the year, according to The Tribune's records.

"We don't have an identification on him yet but we are appealing to members of the public who live in this vicinity or who may have been riding in this vicinity who may have seen something that they can feel free to contact the police at 919 or the central detective unit at 502-9991, 2 or 3," he said.

On Monday night, a man was shot and killed in Englerston while ordering food, hours after another man was shot multiple times one corner away.

At the time, Chief Supt Cash said the first victim was walking through Cordeaux Avenue when he was approached by two men and shot multiple times. He was rushed to hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

Hours later, around 10pm, another man was ordering food, one corner away through Minnie Street, when he was approached by two men and shot.

However, Chief Supt Cash could not confirm at the time if the shootings were related.