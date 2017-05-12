Miller Not Surprised By Plp Wipeout At The Polls

By SANCHESKA DORSETT

Tribune Staff Reporter

sdorsett@tribunemedia.net

FORMER member of Parliament for Tall Pines Leslie Miller said yesterday he was not surprised that the Progressive Liberal Party was “wiped out” by the Free National Movement because “the hate” for former Prime Minister Perry Christie “was strong” throughout the country.

In an interview with The Tribune, after suffering another agonising defeat at the polls, Mr Miller said Bahamian people do not vote parties in, they vote them out. He said the PLP did not fulfil its promises to the people and “so we had to go.”

Mr Miller said he expects Mr Christie will resign as leader of the PLP and he predicted former Deputy Prime Minister Phillip “Brave” Davis will become the new leader of the party.

Mr Davis was one of only four PLP MPs who were re-elected on Wednesday.

According to unofficial results, the FNM was able to pull off a stunning defeat of the PLP, securing a massive 35 of 39 constituencies. The Parliamentary Registration Department did not release full election results up to last night. However from the unofficial numbers, it appeared that the PLP only captured four seats: Englerston; Cat Island and San Salvador; South Andros as well as Exuma and Ragged Island.

Mr Miller said the PLP will have to “regroup” and come up with a plan in the next few days.

“I said from the beginning that the hate for Christie was strong in the country, much stronger than the people’s dislike for Dr Hubert Minnis.

“Mr Christie took everyone out with him. Bahamian people are funny when they go against you, they go against you. They say we didn’t do what we should have done and so it was time for us to go. I knew we were not going to win this easy but I did not think it would be like this. The good members of Parliament who have been voted out had nothing to do with us, or our performance.

“This was a judgment on the prime minister his leadership. The people went after him, there was so much hatred like what happened with Hubert Ingraham in 2012. The people got tired. They got to their breaking point; they didn’t want to see him anymore, so they voted us all out. It was like war and in war you have to kill some of the troops to get to the leader.”

In 2007, a report by US political strategy consultants Greenberg Quinlan Rosner found that Mr Christie’s leadership was the reason the PLP lost that election and advised that he should step down. Senior PLPs decided against acting then and the stalwart councillors subsequently buttressed his position. The same consultants were involved in running the 2017 campaign, and according to sources, advised that Mr Christie was polling unfavourably.

Mr Miller, who had predicted in November that most PLP MPs would be gone after the election because of people’s anger and frustration, said he “feels bad” for Mr Christie but the party needs to chart “a new course without him.”

“Phillip ‘Brave” Davis will be the new leader of the party,” Mr Miller said.

“We will get together, regroup and have a reflection and chart our new course without Mr Christie. I feel bad for him, he went out in a devastating fashion. Mr Ingraham quit, Sir Lynden quit, but this is the first time a sitting prime minister did not get his seat. I will survive this loss but I feel for the people, my loss is their loss. It is a pity it has to be like this, but that is how life is.”

Mr Miller said the FNM will not have an easy job but he hopes the party can turn the economy around or they will “be out just like us.”

Mr Miller lost his seat to FNM candidate Donald Saunders.