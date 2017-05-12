Minnis Sets Out Plan For Govt

By KHRISNA VIRGIL

Deputy Chief Reporter

kvirgil@tribunemedia.net

NEWLY elected Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis told The Tribune that during his first few days in office, his administration expects to review the government’s structure, look at various boards and compose the new Cabinet of The Bahamas.

While Dr Minnis would not reveal his Cabinet appointments, including who will fill the posts of attorney general and minister of finance, reliable sources informed this newspaper that former Senator Carl Bethel and party Deputy Leader Peter Turnquest will likely fill the two posts respectively. However when asked, Mr Bethel denied the speculation.

The prime minister spoke briefly during a cocktail reception to celebrate his swearing in yesterday evening at Government House at Mt Fitzwilliam. As Dr Minnis was sworn in, Baha Mar’s first developer Sarkis Izmirlian was among well-wishers and supporters gathered to witness the fourth prime minister take the oath of office. During a brief interview with reporters, Mr Izmirlian said the Free National Movement taking office signalled a “great day for the country and for the prime minister” and was a wonderful day for The Bahamas.

Asked if he was still looking for a way to possibly reacquire Baha Mar, Mr Izmirlian said: “My offer has always been on the table for Baha Mar and nothing has changed with that.”

Speaking to those gathered during the ceremony, Dr Minnis said his swearing in marked a new day for the country, adding that he will respect the Constitution and abide by the long standing conventions of the country’s parliamentary democracy.

He said: “Your excellency, today represents a new day for the Commonwealth of the Bahamas. It is a new day steeped in ancient traditions. Today also represents a renewal and reaffirmation of our democratic heritage exercising a cherished right that is still not universal.

“The Bahamian people freely elected a new government. We will honour this mandate for change. Though we are a small country, our democracy is rightly the envy of many countries throughout the world that mark the manner of our bearing.

“Yesterday’s general election was peaceful and free of violence with civility and nobility. Bahamians from all walks of life join hands and hearts to forge a new direction for our country. Now we are witnessing another orderly transfer of power with tremendous gratitude.

“I again thank the Bahamian people for reposing their trust in my party. We will honour this trust with an unwavering commitment to good governance, the rule of law, transparency and accountability. We will respect the constitution and we will abide by the long-standing and testing conventions of our parliamentary democracy.”

He continued: “I thank my colleagues for reposing their confidence in me as prime minister. In turn I pledge an unwavering commitment of collegiality, corroboration and collective responsibility. Ours is an extraordinary system of governance. I will honour the spirit and traditions of our democratic heritage.

“Your excellency on behalf of my colleagues, I pledge our commitment to serve with integrity as Her Majesty’s Bahamas government. I look forward to the most cordial relations with your excellency in the service of our country. We commit ourselves to the common good of the Commonwealth of the Bahamas. We rely on the blessings of the almighty God who is the source of all power and grace,” Dr Minnis said.

On Wednesday, Dr Minnis led the FNM to a stunning landslide victory, dealing a paralysing blow to the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP).

During his speech at the party’s victory rally, Dr Minnis declared that those who have abused positions of trust “have something to fear.”

He also pledged that his administration will give Auditor General Terrance Bastian the resources his department needs to probe how taxpayers’ dollars were spent under the Christie administration. He said if there is evidence of “criminality,” the new government will allow the law to take its course.

According to unofficial results, the FNM was able to pull off a stunning defeat of the PLP, securing a massive 35 of 39 constituencies.

The persons who will fill the posts of attorney general and minister of finance are expected to be presented with instruments of appointment and officially sworn in today.