Minnis Sets Out Plan For Govt

By KHRISNA VIRGIL
Deputy Chief Reporter
kvirgil@tribunemedia.net
NEWLY elected Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis told The Tribune that during his first few days in office, his administration expects to review the government’s structure, look at various boards and compose the new Cabinet of The Bahamas.
While Dr Minnis would not reveal his Cabinet appointments, including who will fill the posts of attorney general and minister of finance, reliable sources informed this newspaper that former Senator Carl Bethel and party Deputy Leader Peter Turnquest will likely fill the two posts respectively. However when asked, Mr Bethel denied the speculation.
The prime minister spoke briefly during a cocktail reception to celebrate his swearing in yesterday evening at Government House at Mt Fitzwilliam. As Dr Minnis was sworn in, Baha Mar’s first developer Sarkis Izmirlian was among well-wishers and supporters gathered to witness the fourth prime minister take the oath of office. During a brief interview with reporters, Mr Izmirlian said the Free National Movement taking office signalled a “great day for the country and for the prime minister” and was a wonderful day for The Bahamas.
Asked if he was still looking for a way to possibly reacquire Baha Mar, Mr Izmirlian said: “My offer has always been on the table for Baha Mar and nothing has changed with that.”
Speaking to those gathered during the ceremony, Dr Minnis said his swearing in marked a new day for the country, adding that he will respect the Constitution and abide by the long standing conventions of the country’s parliamentary democracy.
He said: “Your excellency, today represents a new day for the Commonwealth of the Bahamas. It is a new day steeped in ancient traditions. Today also represents a renewal and reaffirmation of our democratic heritage exercising a cherished right that is still not universal.
“The Bahamian people freely elected a new government. We will honour this mandate for change. Though we are a small country, our democracy is rightly the envy of many countries throughout the world that mark the manner of our bearing.
“Yesterday’s general election was peaceful and free of violence with civility and nobility. Bahamians from all walks of life join hands and hearts to forge a new direction for our country. Now we are witnessing another orderly transfer of power with tremendous gratitude.
“I again thank the Bahamian people for reposing their trust in my party. We will honour this trust with an unwavering commitment to good governance, the rule of law, transparency and accountability. We will respect the constitution and we will abide by the long-standing and testing conventions of our parliamentary democracy.”
He continued: “I thank my colleagues for reposing their confidence in me as prime minister. In turn I pledge an unwavering commitment of collegiality, corroboration and collective responsibility. Ours is an extraordinary system of governance. I will honour the spirit and traditions of our democratic heritage.
“Your excellency on behalf of my colleagues, I pledge our commitment to serve with integrity as Her Majesty’s Bahamas government. I look forward to the most cordial relations with your excellency in the service of our country. We commit ourselves to the common good of the Commonwealth of the Bahamas. We rely on the blessings of the almighty God who is the source of all power and grace,” Dr Minnis said.
On Wednesday, Dr Minnis led the FNM to a stunning landslide victory, dealing a paralysing blow to the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP).
During his speech at the party’s victory rally, Dr Minnis declared that those who have abused positions of trust “have something to fear.”
He also pledged that his administration will give Auditor General Terrance Bastian the resources his department needs to probe how taxpayers’ dollars were spent under the Christie administration. He said if there is evidence of “criminality,” the new government will allow the law to take its course.
According to unofficial results, the FNM was able to pull off a stunning defeat of the PLP, securing a massive 35 of 39 constituencies.
The persons who will fill the posts of attorney general and minister of finance are expected to be presented with instruments of appointment and officially sworn in today.
Comments
MassExodus 9 hours, 34 minutes ago
Another great morning in the Bahamas. Great to be back!!
Well_mudda_take_sic 9 hours, 15 minutes ago
Re-post: Glad to see some of you (like @banker) are doing some homework on what powers a Commission of Enquiry (or 'Inquiry' if you prefer) could in fact have. Everyone knows that in a Commonwealth country the sitting U.K. Monarch (represented in the Bahamas by the Governor-General) is nothing more than the titular Head of State. This means little if anything can ever be done at our State level without the involvement of our PM and, by extension, our Parliament. All of that aside, there are no significant statutory restraints on a Commission of Enquiry. Its powers would effectively flow from whatever mandate is crafted by our PM (working with his Cabinet members and Attorney-General) for presentation to (and rubber stamping by) our Governor-General. Under our statute laws, the powers of the auditor-general are much more restricted when it comes to what he or she can or cannot do in the conduct of extensive and intensive investigations, and how the findings may be used. Such restrictions would not apply to a properly constituted Commission of Enquiry with a well defined mandate and given broad powers to accomplish its intended mission. There is really only one reason that I can think of for Minnis being so reluctant to go the route of a Commission; he is fearful that the Commissioners as opposed to himself would be in the driving seat when it comes to saying who should face criminal charges at the end of the day. The last thing we need is a new government all too willing to scratch its predecessor's back for whatever reason(s). I for one am certainly not inclined to have our new PM let bygones be bygones when it comes to the mega-millions swindled from the Bahamian people by the previous corrupt Christie-led PLP government.
Islandboy242242 9 hours, 14 minutes ago
All good but hypothetically, if most of the seats were close, and with the rate that they are/have counted ballots wouldn't it be 2 days of Bahamians not knowing who the next government is?
ThisIsOurs 8 hours ago
Bradley Roberts gave the earliest concession speech ever, he know the time.
Well_mudda_take_sic 9 hours, 4 minutes ago
As succinctly put in an earlier posting: Letting the first lot get away with their crimes and related unjust riches simply makes it that much more easier for the second lot to do likewise. And to think Minnis will all too soon be telling us his government needs to impose new and/or additional back-breaking government taxes and fees on us because the cupboard was left bare as a result of the mega-millions of dollars stolen from the Bahamian people by the previous corrupt Christie-led PLP government. My suggestion to Mr. Minnis, as our new PM, is go find as much of the many millions of dollars he claimed over and over again on the campaign trail were stolen from us before he even thinks about new taxes that will surely kill what little if now left of our economy.
Cobalt 9 hours, 2 minutes ago
Next on the list....... We need a new Governor General!!
DDK 5 hours, 9 minutes ago
Perhaps there is no need to be hasty. Sometimes a little chivalry and maturity go a long way...............
Well_mudda_take_sic 3 hours, 19 minutes ago
Get off of your high horse DDK....the FNM victory has clearly softened you a bit too much! Most of us, like Cobalt, can't stand the idea of SLOP's wife spending one more day as Governor-General than need be. Notwithstanding that she was publicly exposed as a tax dodger with her crony business partner receiving large unsecured advances from BoB on exceptionally generous terms, Christie nevertheless flipped his middle finger at the Bahamian people and appointed her Governor-General. Many of us suspect the large advances received by Lady Puddling's business partner from BoB have yet to be repaid. The sooner she is 'dethroned' the better!
DDK 47 minutes ago
Yes Mudda! Understood. However, when you get off YOUR high horse, suggest you look up the meaning of 'politic' and understand that you and Cobalt do not make up the ENTIRE population of the Bahamas. It took Bahamians from ALL walks to eliminate Plunder Loot Pillage.
Well_mudda_take_sic 8 hours, 30 minutes ago
Anxious to see just how many of the old guard from Hubiggity's days Minnis is prepared to bring back into the fold. Brent Symonette and Carl Bethel make two so far. We desperately need as much new blood with new ideas as possible. Minnis must refrain from taking on too many of the old tired hacks of yesterday who played a hand in where our country so dismally stands today! That was Christie's biggest mistake upon winning in 2012, not to mention all of the other mistakes and corruption attributable to him since. And Minnis had better be prepared to shuffle his cabinet as and when necessary to take out obvious non-performers.
TalRussell 8 hours, 23 minutes ago
proudloudandfnm 8 hours, 20 minutes ago
I didn't vote. I really don't trust ya ass. You are a failure and the worst leader the FNM has ever.
Prove me wrong....
banker 8 hours, 17 minutes ago
So tell us how you feel. Watsayu?
ThisIsOurs 7 hours, 56 minutes ago
Ok, no Laneisha and no Romi in cabinet (among others). They can fill other posts in various ministries, the cabinet is for SERIOUS, mature, hard working people. That doesn't necessarily equate to someone who was instrumental on the campaign trail. A cabinet post is not a reward. We are in serious times and everyone at the table needs to be on their toes
Well_mudda_take_sic 7 hours, 53 minutes ago
Cannot not agree more with you.
Well_mudda_take_sic 1 hour, 29 minutes ago
Screen shot of my original posting immediately above shows the "not" after "Cannot" (making a double negative) was not in my original posting. Is someone at The Tribune engaged in mischief? Strongly suggest the Editor check the posting logs for times and posters (isp's) after my original posting.
Emac 7 hours, 7 minutes ago
I disagree. I think Romi has a lot to bring to the table in terms of the environment. He is passionate about the environment and he has expressed his willingness to bring about change. And trust me, the Bahamas needs serious reforms when it comes to the environment. Our official can't even perform simple tasks such as keeping the country clean. Bahamians have grown to become a bunch of filthy, nasty people-We need to enforce the laws and or introduce new ones to eliminate littering and dumping!
ThisIsOurs 6 hours, 51 minutes ago
Yeah I think he has a lot to offer, just not as cabinet minister. He doesn't prepare. He couldn't explain his five year plan, couldn't explain differences between current law and spy bill, when he's running fir office and he knew the topics that would be discussed, it was very telling. I think for once we can look beyond the people who were elected for expertise.this is not the time for rewards
I don't negate his knowledge and what he can contribute, but the cabinet minister needs to be proactive and he's not
Reality_Check 7 hours, 18 minutes ago
We can only hope and pray Minnis is smart enough to keep the newspaper columnists and radio and TV talk show hosts out of his cabinet. Sadly, both Symonette and D'Aguilar have no doubt already bought and paid for what they think will be the key cabinet posts they want to come their way. If D'Aguilar gets the cabinet post I think he has lobbied for, we (the people) will never get the fully story on all of the corruption behind the Baha Mar development because D'Aguilar himself as a former director of Baha Mar would have considerable exposure to various illegal activities involving of the original developer and high ranking corrupt politicians and officials in the last government. Lest we forget, D'Aguilar was sitting on the Board of Baha Mar at the time the anticipated very lucrative leases of many thousands of square feet of prime retail space were approved for the Hazelwood family who are fronting for immediate family members of Allyson Maynard-Gibson who have a very significant interest in those same leases. Hopefully Minnis appreciates that D'Aguilar must be kept as far away as possible from any matters involving the Baha Mar development. For similar reasons, Minnis must keep Brent Symonette as far away as possible from any cabinet post that would involve ministerial responsibility for the ports, shipping, banking or infrastructural developments. Its high time Brent Symonette be made to give back to the Bahamian people. If I were Minnis I would make appoint Symonette Minister of Education and if he shows no initiative in that role I would take him out of the cabinet altogether!
DDK 5 hours, 27 minutes ago
Initially these observations and recommendations seem rather high-handed, but upon further reflection probably have quite a lot of merit.
Well_mudda_take_sic 5 hours, 47 minutes ago
If Carl Bethel is appointed Attorney-General I can just hear him telling Minnis: "You must ignore the voices of the people calling for Christie to be nailed to the stake. What good does that accomplish? We must show the world that we are a democracy that does not persecute or crucify political leaders the people elected in the first place. There may come a time soon when you too, Mr. Prime Minister, are not so popular with the people for deeds you do that they consider harmful to their interests. So Mr. Prime Minister, I must caution you against supporting the establishment of a Commission of Inquiry to fully investigate the more apparent corrupt activities of the previous Christie-led PLP government. Doing so could create a dangerous precedent that could come back to haunt you and your cabinet ministers. Once again Mr. Prime Minister I feel compelled to urge you to let bygones be bygones notwithstanding all of the public pressure to do otherwise." AND THAT'S EXACTLY WHAT CROOKED CHRISTIE AND HIS CRONIES ARE BANKING ON TO HAPPEN! Sadly though, letting crooked politicians walk away with their ill-gotten unjust riches is no deterrence to future politicians stealing whenever and wherever they can from the people. In fact, letting them go scot-free may embolden the newcomers to feather their own nests at the expense of the people!
Sickened 5 hours, 33 minutes ago
Carl Bethel as AG!!!! Really???? I am disappointed!
TalRussell 5 hours, 26 minutes ago
Comrades! I sure hope PM Minnis - tuned-in to a talk show Carl was on during the height of Loretta's Coup.......He gave what I thought was a guarded response to a question he was asked about leader loyalty?
Minnis was introduced at the Governor-General's swearing-in ceremony, as PM 'Elect' Hubert Alexander 'Ingraham.'
kkphilli4 1 hour, 25 minutes ago
How many islands and cays have been sold to wealthy foreigners over the last 10 years? These islands and cays belong to the Bahamian people. I am particularly concerned with the extraordinary rate the Exuma islands and cays are being sold to the highest bidder. How can we sell away OUR beautiful Bahamian islands. Why not lease them? We need to take our islands back! How many islands do we still have left that are not foreign owned?
