Shaunae Miller-Uibo Runs Year's Fastest 400m In Shanghai Win

OLYMPIC 400 metres champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo ran the world's fastest time this year to claim her second successive victory in the Shanghai IAAF Diamond League meet on Saturday.

The Bahamian golden girl ran 49.77 seconds for a comfortable win over Natasha Hastings, of the United States, who trailed in almost a second behind in 50.74. Ukraine’s Olga Zemlyak was third in 50.89.

It was an impressive competitive season's opener from Miller-Uibo and her fifth fastest time ever.

