Editorial: Bahamians Want Answers From The Fnm

IN moving into the future, it is important to understand why the FNM swept the polls in last Wednesday’s general election, almost eliminating this country’s first political party. According to Leslie Miller, former PLP MP for Tall Pines, the PLP were wiped out because of the hatred for former prime minister Perry Christie.

This, in our opinion, is an over simplification of the facts. From what we are hearing the FNM won because, in the opinion of many Bahamians, the FNM party was the lesser of two evils. It is, therefore, important that the FNM take nothing for granted. It is also important that they not over promise, as did the PLP. No one knows the truth about this country’s financial status, all we know is it is not in a healthy state - in the words of Standard and Poor’s international rating agency it has been downgraded to “junk status”.

Bahamians should be prepared for some belt tightening and even extra hard work should it become necessary to prevent the Ship of State from sinking.

From some investors, we have been told that our country has come very close to an international crisis of confidence in its economy, resulting in the possibility of pressure being brought to unpeg the Bahamian dollar from the US dollar. Therefore, as it was important in the aftermath of the drug years for the FNM government in 1992, under Hubert Ingraham, to rescue this country from its reputation of “nation for sale,” it is now important for another FNM government to urgently rebuild our economic image internationally. Today Bahamians are in no mood to be lied to by their leaders. The PLP promised the earth, but in the end delivered little. During the final days they were scrambling to make amends, by giving police officers their overdue promotions and settling — again overdue – pay disputes. The people were not impressed and election bribery was the talk of the day.

“I said from the beginning that the hate for Christie was strong in the country,” said Mr Miller, “much stronger than the people’s dislike for Dr Hubert Minnis.”

The hate for Mr Christie was in actual fact brought on by the perception that many of his ministers were taking care of their own interests, leaving the people to scrap for themselves. The exposé on the behaviour of Education Minister Jerome Fitzgerald in his unsuccessful attempt to secure contracts from Bah Mar for his family – without so much as a reprimand from Mr Christie — was the final straw.

In our opinion, it was this type of behaviour of some in the Christie cabinet — openly talked on the streets – that destroyed the PLP and dragged their leader into the dust with them.

We recall advising Mr Christie in this column during his first administration –2002-2007– that it was important to get his ministers under control. They took off like so many sputniks on their own missions. They are the ones who wrecked Mr Christie’s political career, and took him down with them. It was his weakness in controlling his own ministers that was his undoing. Of course, he must shoulder the full blame, because it was at his desk that the buck had to stop.

Mr Christie did untold damage to his political career when on declaring that he had “no horse in the race” in deciding the future of web shops, which are now polluting the land, he reversed the voice of the people and legalised web shops. A resounding “No” from Bahamians had defeated the gambling referendum. What annoyed Bahamians even more was to discover that unnecessary funds left the Treasury to pay for a referendum not required for such a vote. However, it appears that the PLP government wanted to avoid a House debate on the matter so as not to be blamed by Baptist ministers who are bitterly opposed to gambling. Mr Christie seemed confident that Bahamians would return a “yes” vote at a referendum. However, their vote was a resounding “no.” Obviously, the PLP had certain previous agreements, which forced the Christie government to ignore the people’s “no” vote and legalise gambling.

We were frankly surprised at the extent to which this vote had influenced the rejection of the PLP government at last Wednesday’s polls. The people were double-crossed once. They were not prepared to take a second chance — and so the PLP had to go. The same will happen to the FNM now that the people have found the power of their X. So take this as a lesson – don’t shadow box with the electorate.

However, we have been overwhelmed by messages sent by Bahamians through e-mails, by telephone and through friends for us, in this column, to demand an investigation as to where this country’s revenues have gone. The VAT tax, as a starter, was introduced for the specific purpose of reducing the public debt. All Bahamians know is that the debt has increased, and the explanation for the VAT has been buried in unacceptable platitudes.

The loud message that we are receiving is that Bahamians want – no they are demanding – answers. And, if necessary, prosecutions. “It is the only way we will save this country,” said one letter writer.

“The present mind-set is that you go into Parliament to see how much you can get for yourself – these new Parliamentarians and future Parliamentarians need to know that if you are corrupt, if you are crooked, you will be prosecuted,” he wrote. “Minnis has to prosecute; that is why people voted the PLP out.”

He ended by demanding that Prime Minister Minnis “ensure accountability in his own Cabinet”.

We recall many years ago — during the height of the drug smuggling trade – we had a young Bahamian in training in our press room. Staff hated to see us leave the island, because invariably this youngster would tangle with the law.

On one occasion when we returned from a short trip we were told he was in prison. We bailed him out and a long conversation followed. He was a small time drug peddler, who was employed by a well known citizen.

In the course of our conversation, he stopped us with the question: “Why is it,” he asked, “do I have to go to prison and he doesn’t?”

On another memorable occasion, the late Sir Etienne Dupuch was at the airport, when he saw a PLP cabinet minister’s car parked in a no parking area. It had been there for quite some time. A police officer walked by, looked at the car and quickly walked on. Sir Etienne stopped him. “He’s breaking the law,” Sir Etienne informed him, “why don’t you book him?”

The young policeman, shrugged his shoulders, quickened his step and disappeared.

Bahamians are now demanding that examples be made at the top so that crime can be dealt with at the bottom.

They want the new government to investigate, and if anyone is found wanting — at whatever level – they want prosecutions.